The Unexpected McDonald's Anime Collab You Didn't Know You Needed

McDonald’s will be releasing its Special Grade Garlic Sauce inspired by the iconic Black Garlic Sauce Japan. The sauce is a blend of garlic and soy notes with a tangy sweetness. The iconic brand is teaming up with anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen” to launch the sauce exclusively via the McDonald’s App beginning July 9.

The best part is that with each sauce purchase, fans get a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, a streaming platform dedicated to all things anime, and where fans can watch full episodes of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

The sauces will feature eight different lid designs. Otaku take note.

Yuji Itadori – A rare talent not seen in a thousand years who is able to withstand the poison of Sukuna and become his human vessel.

Megumi Fushiguro – A genius who enrolled as a 2nd grade sorcerer and the only first-year student allowed to carry out solo missions.

Nobara Kugisaki – A strong-willed 3rd grade jujutsu sorcerer who came to Tokyo from the countryside.

Satoru Gojo – The strongest special grade sorcerer and teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Kento Nanami – A junior of Gojo who became a salaryman, but later returned to Tokyo Jujutsu High to become a 1st grade sorcerer – the most adult of adults.

Suguru Geto – A villain special grade sorcerer whose goal is to create a paradise for sorcerers, free of humans.

Mahito – A curse that originated from humans who can change the appearance of a person by touching their soul.

Sukuna – The disgraced special grade sorcerer who lived over a thousand years ago and continues to threaten the present world with his reincarnation.

In a weird clash of cultures, NASCAR fans and fans of “Jujutsu Kaisen” can catch a sneaky peek of the new sauce designs on Sunday, July 7, when driver Bubba Wallace and his 23XI racing team take part in the Chicago Street Race. Wallace’s #23 Toyota Camry will be decked out in McDonald’s “Jujutsu Kaisen”-themed paint.

If you aren’t yet a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen but interested, it’s a story about Yuji Itadori, a boy with amazing physical strength living a normal high school life. To save the life of a classmate who has been cursed, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, and the curses become part of him. Itadori is then admitted into Tokyo Jujutsu High School and becomes part of a team that fights curses.By the award winning TOHO animation team, the anime is based on the best-selling manga of the same name which was written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The manga has over 90 million copies in circulation. The anime series prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was awarded the Best Anime Film at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2023.

