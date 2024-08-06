Here's How You Can Get Free Chicken & Waffles For A Year

Get ready to satisfy your cravings because Metro Diner is bringing back a sweet deal for National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day on Thursday, August 8th.



For those dining in, you can enjoy $5 off the famous Fried Chicken & Waffles. And it gets even better—ordering this dish earns you a bracelet that gives you 10% off future Chicken & Waffle orders throughout August.



If you’re feeling lucky, don’t miss Metro Diner’s social media contest for a chance to win free Fried Chicken & Waffles for a whole year!.Plus, a few lucky runners-up will snag some adorable Chicken & Waffle plushies. The contest runs from August 1 to August 9 on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, with winners announced on August 12.



Metro Diner’s take on this classic features half a fried chicken (or tenders, if you prefer) on a Belgian waffle, topped with powdered sugar and sweet strawberry butter, all served with their signature sweet and spicy sauce. It’s a dish that’s been winning hearts and appetites for years.



As Stanley Goodman, Metro Diner President and COO, puts it, "We can't wait to fill everyone's plates with the ultimate diner treat."



Find your nearest location and more details at www.metrodiner.com.