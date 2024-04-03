Everyone Loves Outdoor Dining... Unless You Don’t

click to enlarge Robin Garr Early in the pandemic, dining outdoors on Selena's shady patio gave wary diners a small sense of security against the plague.

click to enlarge Robin Garr It's not quite Flatbush, but Old School NY's corner patio offers a mix of sun and shade for the season's warming days.

The whole world of dining out, it sometimes seems, is divided into two kinds of people: Those who love dining alfresco, and those who don’t like it one bit.I used to be in the latter category, preferring the creature comforts of temperature-controlled, tobacco-smoke-free and mostly bug-free dining to the patio scene. And that went double when Louisville banned indoor smoking in public bars and restaurants, so patios became the de facto smoking section.But then came Covid, and suddenly the comparative social distancing and cleansing breezes on the patio didn’t seem nearly so annoying after all.I get the impression that I’m not alone in this attitude shift. Even now that the pandemic is receding in our cultural rear-view mirror, dining under nature’s light in patios, grassy greenswards, even city sidewalks out front of an eatery seem more popular than ever.What’s more, there’s outdoor dining, and then there is outdoor dining. It’s one thing to relax at a table on the ziggurat of grassy terraces along the Ohio River’s banks at Captain’s Quarters. Occupying a tiny table on the sidewalk along busy Bardstown Road or Frankfort Avenue is quite another. There’s a place for both those extremes, though, and the broad range of expansive to minimalist options in between.What do we love about dining au naturel? Let me rephrase that. What do we love about dining under Nature’s glorious sunlight and balmy breezes? What don’t we like so much about these things?Let’s count the ways. First, a few reasons why we love alfresco dining:Naturally, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Herewith, a few reasons why people hate – or at least strongly dislike – the outdoor dining experience.So there we have it. Six good reasons to turn toward the inviting patio, and another half-dozen sound reasons to choose the door into the dining room.Still, if you haven’t enjoyed an alfresco dinner lately, give it a try! Plan ahead. Check the forecast. Pack your bug repellent and sunscreen. Dress for the weather. And before you make your final choice, be sure to check LEO Weekly’s recent helpful report, 25 Louisville Patios For Dining And Drinking This Spring: