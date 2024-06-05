  1. Food & Drink
Louisville's Decade Kicks Off Summer Guest Chef Series With James-Beard Nominees

Alison Settle brings a menu of comfort food to the Butchertown restaurant June 6.

Jun 5, 2024 at 2:58 pm
James Beard nominee Alison Settle is the first of Decade's summer guest chefs.
Decade kicks off its Summer Guest Chef Series on Thursday, June 6th with James Beard-nominated chef, Alison Settle (formerly of Barn8), who will offer a special a-la-carte menu alongside Decade's regular dinner menu.

Settle's menu will highlight her interpretation of a variety of comfort foods and meals we grew up on, such as soup beans + cornbread and green bean casserole.

"Lately, the speed and transitions of life have left me feeling a bit overwhelmed. With those emotions, comfort has been my nutrient deficiency. This evening is the embodiment of the meals we grew up on, and the dishes we shared during times of joy or grief in the presence of our chosen family. This menu is a warm hug," says Settle.

Reservations are recommended but not required.

See the full menu below and stay tuned for the next event on July 25th featuring Kathy Cary, former chef/owner of Lilly's Bistro, and a seven-time James Beard Awards nominee.


MENU

Broccoli-Raisin Salad (gf, vegetarian w/o bacon)
—roasted broccoli, bacon, pickled raisins, red onion, creamy lemon citronette, herbs

Soup Beans + Cornbread (gf)
—fermented cornbread, ham hock pinto beans, spring chow chow, braised greens

Green Bean Casserole (vegetarian)
—mushroom tortelloni, sherry-kombu brodo, green beans, parm, french onion chili crisp

Tuna Noodle Casserole
—egg noodles, olive oil poached tuna, fresh peas, mushroom cream, potato chip crumb

Chocolate Church Walk Cake
—chocolate cake and frosting, served with a side car of orange sherbet punch

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working in Hollywood. When off duty, she blogs about her adventures at Sydney to Anywhere. An avid explorer, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
