Louisville's Decade Kicks Off Summer Guest Chef Series With James-Beard Nominees

Settle's menu will highlight her interpretation of a variety of comfort foods and meals we grew up on, such as soup beans + cornbread and green bean casserole.
"Lately, the speed and transitions of life have left me feeling a bit overwhelmed. With those emotions, comfort has been my nutrient deficiency. This evening is the embodiment of the meals we grew up on, and the dishes we shared during times of joy or grief in the presence of our chosen family. This menu is a warm hug," says Settle.
Reservations are recommended but not required.
See the full menu below and stay tuned for the next event on July 25th featuring Kathy Cary, former chef/owner of Lilly's Bistro, and a seven-time James Beard Awards nominee.
MENU
Broccoli-Raisin Salad (gf, vegetarian w/o bacon)
—roasted broccoli, bacon, pickled raisins, red onion, creamy lemon citronette, herbs
Soup Beans + Cornbread (gf)
—fermented cornbread, ham hock pinto beans, spring chow chow, braised greens
Green Bean Casserole (vegetarian)
—mushroom tortelloni, sherry-kombu brodo, green beans, parm, french onion chili crisp
Tuna Noodle Casserole
—egg noodles, olive oil poached tuna, fresh peas, mushroom cream, potato chip crumb
Chocolate Church Walk Cake
—chocolate cake and frosting, served with a side car of orange sherbet punch