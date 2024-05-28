Burger Week Is Just Around The Corner, Are You Ready?

Louisville Burger Week is mere weeks away (July 15 – 21). With every Burger Week comes the chance to try the good, the bad, and the ugly of local burger fare for $7 each. Because we’re in Louisville, you can expect more good than bad but definitely some ugly. Ugly often equals taste.

Like other food weeks, Burger Week aims to get folks out to “embrace the food, culture and Louisville-love,” by introducing new places to eat at affordable prices. Using the Louisville Burger Week App, participants can compete for multiple opportunities to win prizes. Check into at least four of the participating Burger Week restaurants and be eligible for a special grand prize drawing.

Burger week is presented by the Kentucky Beef Council and sponsored by Jack Daniel’s and Noble Funk Brewing Co.

For more information about participating restaurants, check here. When you click on the restaurants, you can get a preview of the Burgers they have planned for the event.

Check out our staff reviews of last year’s “Quirky Burgers.”