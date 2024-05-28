  1. Food & Drink
Burger Week Is Just Around The Corner, Are You Ready?

Who will bring this year's quirkiest burger?

By
May 28, 2024 at 4:10 pm
The Granville Pub

The GT
This is the burger that put Granville on the map since 1939, and people keep coming back for more. Seasoned sauteed onions and mushrooms piled high on a 1/2 pound hand pattied flame grilled burger. Sauced up with their own incredible homemade steak sauce and covered in melted swiss. This richly flavored burger pays respect to the legendary burger creator, Charlie. Long live the legend!
Louisville Burger Week is mere weeks away (July 15 – 21). With every Burger Week comes the chance to try the good, the bad, and the ugly of local burger fare for $7 each. Because we’re in Louisville, you can expect more good than bad but definitely some ugly. Ugly often equals taste.

Like other food weeks, Burger Week aims to get folks out to “embrace the food, culture and Louisville-love,” by introducing new places to eat at affordable prices. Using the Louisville Burger Week App, participants can compete for multiple opportunities to win prizes. Check into at least four of the participating Burger Week restaurants and be eligible for a special grand prize drawing.

Burger week is presented by the Kentucky Beef Council and sponsored by Jack Daniel’s and Noble Funk Brewing Co.

For more information about participating restaurants, check here. When you click on the restaurants, you can get a preview of the Burgers they have planned for the event.

Check out our staff reviews of last year’s “Quirky Burgers.”

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
