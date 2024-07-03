  1. Food & Drink
Copper & Kings Fundraiser For Kentuckiana Waterways Features Drinks, Dunk Tanks and More

Brandy on the Banks will raise funds for Kentucky Waterways Alliance

By
Jul 3, 2024 at 2:24 pm
On Saturday, July 27, Copper & Kings (1112 E. Washington St.) will host a Brandy on the Banks event benefiting the Kentucky Waterways Alliance.

The event will take place from noon – 4 p.m. with the distillery’s outside courtyard being transformed into a water play fun house with water games, local artists, and live music. There will be a dunk tank, rubber duck ball toss, sponge relax race and water balloon tosses. There will be prizes and of course, the drink of the day, brandy.

The Kentucky Waterways Alliance is an organization decided to the protection and preservation of the state’s precious water resources. The funds raised from the event will benefit the organization and cleanup efforts throughout the state.

“At the heart of KWA’s work is community,” said Michael Washburn, KWA’s Executive Director in a release. “We work to bring people together to help restore, protect, and celebrate the Commonwealth’s most precious natural resource. We are honored to be a part of Brandy on the Banks, not only because the day will support our continuing efforts to clean our waterways but because Copper & Kings is such a generous, community-minded Louisville business.”

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
