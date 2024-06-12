  1. Food & Drink
A Swanky New Speakeasy Opens In Louisville Just In Time For National Bourbon Day

This new hidden bar on Whiskey Row is causing plenty of buzz.

Jun 12, 2024 at 1:50 pm
Buzzard's Roost is celebrating National Bourbon Day on June 14 with a party to launch its new Speakeasy at Buzzard's Roost Whiskey Row Experience.

Fly on by for a sneak peek at the new event space. A secret buzzword gets you and a small group an advanced tour of the speakeasy. You'll also hear about the secret world of speakeasies and how Prohibition shaped America's cocktail culture.

The new Speakeasy is where the newest Buzzard's Roost guest experience "Sipping in Secret" will take place. You can sip on a Highball -- a cocktail with roots in Prohibition history. You'll also be able to book the venue for barrel tastings and other small private events.

At the opening, visitors can look forward to a complimentary cocktail, light bites and a cash bar. The event will take place on Friday, June 14 from 4-7 PM.

Buzzard's Roost Whiskey Row Experience
624 West Main St.

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working in Hollywood. When off duty, she blogs about her adventures at Sydney to Anywhere. An avid explorer, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
