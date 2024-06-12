A Swanky New Speakeasy Opens In Louisville Just In Time For National Bourbon Day

Buzzard's Roost is celebrating National Bourbon Day on June 14 with a party to launch its new Speakeasy at Buzzard's Roost Whiskey Row Experience.Fly on by for a sneak peek at the new event space. A secret buzzword gets you and a small group an advanced tour of the speakeasy. You'll also hear about the secret world of speakeasies and how Prohibition shaped America's cocktail culture.The new Speakeasy is where the newest Buzzard's Roost guest experience "Sipping in Secret" will take place. You can sip on a Highball -- a cocktail with roots in Prohibition history. You'll also be able to book the venue for barrel tastings and other small private events.At the opening, visitors can look forward to a complimentary cocktail, light bites and a cash bar. The event will take place onfrom624 West Main St.