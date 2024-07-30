A Louisville Bourbon Bar Was Just Named One of The Best Bars In America

Big news for Bourbon city! Louisville’s own Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop was recently honored as part of USA TODAY’s inaugural Best Bars of America. This prestigious list showcases the best neighborhood taverns, finest cocktail bars, and coziest wine bars across the nation.

In a city famed for its bourbon, Neat stands out thanks to its impressive collection and appeal to both locals and tourists. Situated on the bustling Bardstown Road, its inviting dark orange and black exterior promises a vintage bourbon experience. Inside, you'll find an expertly curated selection and knowledgeable bartenders who are eager to share their passion.

What makes this recognition even more special is the selection process. Honorees were chosen by a dedicated team of reporters embedded in their local communities. These food and drink writers live, work, and unwind in the towns they cover, ensuring a deep, authentic understanding of the local scene.