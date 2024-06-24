  1. Food & Drink
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

A Cocktail Competition Will Ramp Up To NuLu Summer Fest 2024

Bars and restaurants across Louisville’s East Market District will be competing.

By
Jun 24, 2024 at 5:02 pm
Lina / Pexels
Clash of the Cocktails will ramp up NuLu Summer Fest 2024. The competition will take place at Galaxie Bar on Tuesday, July 9. There will be 10 bars, four judges, and two chances to win $500.

A tiki-inspired cocktail competition, Clash of the Cocktails brings together bartenders from NuLu bars and restaurants who will demonstrate their mixology skills for a panel of judges. The Judge's Choice winner will receive a $500 cash prize, and their cocktail will be featured at the on-street bars during NuLu Summer Fest on Saturday, July 13. Clash of the Cocktails will offer a limited number for tickets for $85 each. Guests will be able to sample the competitors' entries accompanied by appetizers and live entertainment.

Even without a tickets to Clash of the Cocktails, guests can nominate the best cocktail during The People’s Choice Competition, Friday, July 5–Thursday, July 12 at the competing bars and restaurants. The winning cocktail will be announced during NuLu Summer Fest and the People's Choice winner will also receive a $500 cash prize.

Clash of the Cocktails
Galaxie Bar
732 E. Market St.

Tuesday, July 9
6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
