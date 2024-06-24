A Cocktail Competition Will Ramp Up To NuLu Summer Fest 2024

Clash of the Cocktails will ramp up NuLu Summer Fest 2024. The competition will take place at Galaxie Bar on Tuesday, July 9. There will be 10 bars, four judges, and two chances to win $500.

A tiki-inspired cocktail competition, Clash of the Cocktails brings together bartenders from NuLu bars and restaurants who will demonstrate their mixology skills for a panel of judges. The Judge's Choice winner will receive a $500 cash prize, and their cocktail will be featured at the on-street bars during NuLu Summer Fest on Saturday, July 13. Clash of the Cocktails will offer a limited number for tickets for $85 each. Guests will be able to sample the competitors' entries accompanied by appetizers and live entertainment.



Even without a tickets to Clash of the Cocktails, guests can nominate the best cocktail during The People’s Choice Competition, Friday, July 5–Thursday, July 12 at the competing bars and restaurants. The winning cocktail will be announced during NuLu Summer Fest and the People's Choice winner will also receive a $500 cash prize.

Clash of the Cocktails

Galaxie Bar

732 E. Market St.

Tuesday, July 9

6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.