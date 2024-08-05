Much like cryptocurrency, talk about AI can get tiring quickly. But you might want to stay brushed up on your artificial intelligence tech because it seems that investors are putting their money where their mouths are.
Whether you’re looking for an AI company that makes robots for space, or one that will help with choosing the right headshot background for your next photoshoot, there’s a seemingly endless array of tech companies out there.
In the first half of 2024, more than $35.5 billion was invested in AI startups around the world, with many in the US securing over $100 million in investments.
AI is clearly on the rise, so who should we look out for and who managed to lock in the big investments? Below is a list of the 28 AI startups in the US that managed to raise investments of over $100 million this year.
1. Kore.ai
Kore.ai focuses on conversational AI to optimize custom and employee experiences across industries. This startup is a scalable service that produces virtual assistants for customers and employees, allowing companies to improve customer service and coaching, and solve problems in real time.
The company managed to raise $150 million in January and has raised $223 million since 2013.
2. AlphaSense
Market intelligence and search platform AlphaSense raised $650 million in their Series F funding round this year. The company is now valued at $4 billion.
3. Magic
This AI coding startup managed to raise $117 million in February. Magic AI aims to help with complex coding requirements and so far the company has raised $145 million to put towards this.
4. Abridge
Based in Pittsburgh, this healthcare-focused team raised $150 million in their recent Series C funding round. Abridge creates products that use AI to transcribe conversations between patients and clinicians into structured notes.
5. Skild AI
Based in Pittsburgh and building AI robot tech, Skild AI raised $300 million in their latest funding round.
6. Zephyr AI
Healthcare AI platform Zephyr AI raised $111 million in their Series A round in March of this year. This startup develops AI that can help match patients to drugs and improve the efficiency and speed of drug development.
7. Together AI
In March of this year, Together AI reached $106 million in Series A funding. Now valued at over $1 billion, Together AI is a decentralized cloud service that allows developers and researchers at organizations of varying sizes to fine-tune, train, and deploy AI models.
8. FundGuard
FundGuard is an AI investment and accounting system based in New York. This platform is targeted at asset managers, asset owners, custodian banks, and fund administrators. The startup reached $100 million in funding in its Series C round in March of this year.
9. Celestial AI
Celestial AI raised $175 million in funding in March of this year. This AI tech company is creating ecosystems to improve the efficiency of AI systems based on an innovative new computer fabric called The Photonic Fabric.
10. Hebbia
AI search tool startup Hebbia reached $130 million in its July funding round. The company is now valued at $700 million.
11. Cyera
AI data security platform Cyera closed its latest funding round after reaching $300 million in investments. Based in New York, this startup is now valued at $1.4 billion.
12. Xaira Therapeutics
Xaira Therapeutics uses AI to aid in drug discovery and development processes, and the company managed to raise a whopping $1 billion in its Series A funding round in April this year. Xaira Therapeutics is based in San Francisco.
13. Cognition
AI lab startup Cognition raised $174 million in its last round of funding. Founded in November 2023, the company is already valued at almost $2 billion.
14. Lambda
Lambda raised $320 million in its February Series C round of funding. This AI company serves over 5,000 customers including manufacturing, financial services, and the US government. So far, Lambda is sitting at over $900 million in venture capital.
15. Augment
Based in Palo Alto, AI coding assistance platform Augment raised $227 million in funding in its Series B round.
16. Blaize
Blaize put itself on this list in April this year, raising $106 million in funding in its latest round. Blaize produces open and code-free AI software that operates at lower power.
17. CoreWeave
Now valued at $19 billion, CoreWeave raised $1.1 billion in Series C funding in May. Based in New Jersey, this startup is a specialized cloud provider built for large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads.
18. Weka
Weka raised $140 million in their latest funding round and is now valued at $1.6 billion. Weka produces a data platform for next-gen AI workloads, machine learning and deep learning.
19. Suno
The AI music creation startup Suno raised $125 million in funding in May this year. Based in Massachusetts, this company is now valued at half a billion dollars.
20. Figure
Founded in 2022, the AI robotics startup Figure raised $675 million in its latest funding round. Figure is focused on creating general-purpose humanoids that can eliminate unsafe and undesirable jobs, improve household life, and eventually, participate in space exploration. The company is valued at around $2.7 billion.
21. Scale AI
Focusing on data-labeling services for training AI models, Scale AI recently raised $1 billion in its May funding round. The company is now valued at almost $14 billion.
22. xAi
Founded by Elon Musk and focusing on human scientific discovery, xAi raised a phenomenal $6 billion in funding in May this year.
23. Recogni
Recogni specializes in high-performance, low-power AI inferencing. With consumption at the forefront, this technology is designed to use minimal energy consumption across the board, while still providing an effective range of AP applications.
In February the company announced that it had raised $102 million in Series C funding.
24. AKASA
AKASA raised $120 million in their latest funding round. Based in San Francisco, this startup automation platform focused on healthcare revenue.
25. Etched.ai
Etched.ai is focused on making more efficient chips for AI use and raised $120 million in its June funding round.
26. Glean
Glean brought in $203 million in their February funding round. Based in Silicon Valley, this startup has produced a centralized AI platform that works within company data. This allows you to search across company data, produce personalized results, and build custom generative AI experiences based on your needs. The company was recently valued at $2.2 billion.
27. EvolutionaryScale
Therapeutic AI company EvolutionaryScale recently raised $142 million in seed round funding. The company is based in New York and develops biological AI models.
28. Bright Machines
Focused on AI robotics and software, Bright Machines hit $106 million in their Series C funding round this year.