Wild Lights Returns To Louisville Zoo This March

Louisville’s premier springtime lights attraction, Wild Lights, returns to the Louisville Zoo for its fifth year. Bringing a new lineup of lanterns, Wild Lights will run Thursday through Sunday nights from Mar. 23 – May 19.

click to enlarge Photo by Erica Rucker

Wander along the 1.4-mile path of the Zoo experiencing the glow of hand-crafted, lighted art displays. The event will feature more than 60 individual displays in various themed sections sharing nature, mythology, and more. See the blooming morning glory corridor, a 23-foot tall octopus and a walk through phoenix tunnel. Interactive lanterns give guests the chance to play games, power lantern movements and tailor their Wild Lights experience.

In addition to the light displays there are handcrafted goods available for purchase along with themed snacks and cocktails.

The event is wheelchair and stroller-friendly on a paved pathway. The event is rain or shine and held from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. each night of the event. During JCPS Spring Break (April 1 – 5) Wild Lights will run every night. A special preview night for Zoo members will happen on Mar. 22.

Tickets for Wild Lights are on sale now and must be purchased in advance.

Pricing (Children Under 3 are Free)

Thursday and Sundays

General Admission: $22 adults ages 12 – 59; $18 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+

Louisville Zoo Members: $20 adults ages 12 – 59; $16 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+

Fridays and Saturdays

General Admission: $23 adults ages 12 – 59; $19 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+

Louisville Zoo Members: $21 adults ages 12 – 59; $17 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+