Wild Lights Returns To Louisville Zoo This March

See the zoo's most untamed attraction March 23 through May 19.

By
Mar 4, 2024 at 12:48 pm
Wild Lights at Louisville Zoo

Saturday, March 23-May 19
The popular lantern festival is back and brighter than ever. See nature come to life with interactive moving displays and explore ancient Chinese myths and legends. This year features all-new illuminated archways and larger-than-life displays. Tickets start at $16
Louisville’s premier springtime lights attraction, Wild Lights, returns to the Louisville Zoo for its fifth year. Bringing a new lineup of lanterns, Wild Lights will run Thursday through Sunday nights from Mar. 23 – May 19.

click to enlarge Wild Lights Returns To Louisville Zoo This March (2)
Photo by Erica Rucker

Wander along the 1.4-mile path of the Zoo experiencing the glow of hand-crafted, lighted art displays. The event will feature more than 60 individual displays in various themed sections sharing nature, mythology, and more. See the blooming morning glory corridor, a 23-foot tall octopus and a walk through phoenix tunnel. Interactive lanterns give guests the chance to play games, power lantern movements and tailor their Wild Lights experience.

In addition to the light displays there are handcrafted goods available for purchase along with themed snacks and cocktails.

click to enlarge Wild Lights Returns To Louisville Zoo This March (4)
Kathryn Harrington

The event is wheelchair and stroller-friendly on a paved pathway. The event is rain or shine and held from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. each night of the event. During JCPS Spring Break (April 1 – 5) Wild Lights will run every night. A special preview night for Zoo members will happen on Mar. 22.

Tickets for Wild Lights are on sale now and must be purchased in advance.

Pricing (Children Under 3 are Free)

Thursday and Sundays

General Admission: $22 adults ages 12 – 59; $18 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+
Louisville Zoo Members: $20 adults ages 12 – 59; $16 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+
Fridays and Saturdays
General Admission: $23 adults ages 12 – 59; $19 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+
Louisville Zoo Members: $21 adults ages 12 – 59; $17 Children ages 3 – 11/Seniors ages 60+

click to enlarge Wild Lights Returns To Louisville Zoo This March (5)
Kathryn Harrington

All Wild Lights Days
Family 4 Pack General Admission: $70
Family 4 Pack Members: $60
Active-duty military discount (with valid ID): $18 single ticket (up to three family members)
Active military family pack: $65
New for 2024, there are a limited number of “Anytime Tickets” redeemable for any night of the event available for purchase.
Tickets to the March 22 exclusive member preview night will be $16 per person (not age variable) and $55 for a Family 4 Pack.Regular daytime Zoo admission tickets and Wild Lights tickets must be purchased separately. Parking for this event is $7 and can be purchased in advance online or at the Zoo admission windows. For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights.

click to enlarge Wild Lights Returns To Louisville Zoo This March (6)
Kathryn Harrington

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
