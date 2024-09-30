  1. Arts & Culture
[Under 21] Artist Showcase

Local Kids Show Off Their Creative Talents For the Under 21 Issue

Sep 30, 2024 at 1:34 am
Sunset at Outer Banks, July 2024
Sunset at Outer Banks, July 2024 Elliott Homm (13)
Local kids are full of talent. Here's a small gallery from the Under 21 Issue of submitted kids' artwork.

"Gen X had our community centers, teen clubs, shopping malls, school dances, etc. We had outlets. The kids who have come after us have seen those spaces erode to almost nothing. Luckily, the community centers continue to hang on. If there are no places for kids to meet, to commiserate, how will they develop the networks they need to build for their future successes?

Sure, parents can facilitate kids’ involvement in clubs, sports, etc., but kids also need places that are not under the parental eye — places where they can meet each other without expectations to perform. They need spaces to be silly, to do dumb kid shit, and to learn how to navigate authentic and organic interpersonal experiences." —Ed Note, Under 21  



Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
