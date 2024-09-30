[Under 21] Artist Showcase

Local kids are full of talent. Here's a small gallery from the Under 21 Issue of submitted kids' artwork."Gen X had our community centers, teen clubs, shopping malls, school dances, etc. We had outlets. The kids who have come after us have seen those spaces erode to almost nothing. Luckily, the community centers continue to hang on. If there are no places for kids to meet, to commiserate, how will they develop the networks they need to build for their future successes?

Sure, parents can facilitate kids’ involvement in clubs, sports, etc., but kids also need places that are not under the parental eye — places where they can meet each other without expectations to perform. They need spaces to be silly, to do dumb kid shit, and to learn how to navigate authentic and organic interpersonal experiences." —Ed Note, Under 21

Isabelle Madden (16) Anime Horse Rider

Elliott Homm (13) Sunset at Outer Banks, July 2024

Lawson Codey (11) Spray Paint Galaxies

Emerson Homm, (11) Downtown Chicago