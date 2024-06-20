  1. Arts & Culture
The World Oddities Expo Is Coming To Louisville For The First Time Ever

And yes, the abbreviation for the event is WOE.

Jun 20, 2024 at 3:50 pm
The World Oddities Expo Is Coming To Louisville For The First Time Ever
WOE via Facebook
The World Oddities Expo (yes, WOE) comes to Louisville for the first time ever on Saturday, June 22. The ninth stop on its 16-city tour of the country in 2024, the day-long oddities festival showcases artisans and small business.

A showroom floor populated by artists, vendors, performers, educators, and speakers will celebrate the magical and the macabre, from taxidermy to insects, from jewelry and home décor. In addition to the massive curio cabinet that is the showroom floor, WOE will offer programming from hands-on workshops including a diorama terrarium creation, an owl pellet dissection class, and a butterfly pinning class.

There will be live music performances, live painting, and burlesque shows around the exposition center throughout the day. Tickets range from as low as $5 for admission to the Twisted Kingdom Freakshow, to $175 for admission to WOE plus a taxidermy class. Woe betide you if you miss this truly unique event.

World Oddities Expo
Kentucky Exposition Center
937 Phillips Ln.

Saturday, June 22
12:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
