  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Film & TV
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Film & TV
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

'The End of Evangelion' Anime Is Finally Screening In Louisville

The science fiction anime from 1997 is screening in North America for the first time.

By
Mar 14, 2024 at 1:04 pm
Still from The End of Evangelion
Still from The End of Evangelion Toei Company
Share on Nextdoor
The End of Evangelion—the mecha anime film written by the creator of "Neon Genesis Evangelion" Hideaki Anno, directed by Anno and Kazuya Tsurumaki, and animated by Gainax and Production I.G.— is scheduled to screen in North America for the first time.

The film serves as an alternate ending to the 26-episode television series "Neon Genesis Evangelion," which was originally broadcast in Japan from 1995 to 1996. The experimental direction of the last two episodes had been polarizing among critics and audiences at the time. Theatrically released only one year later, The End of Evangelion tells the story of SEELE's plan to attack NERV after failing to create a Third Impact (this is a very IYKYK situation, but it matters). Fan favorite character Asuka returns and begins the counterattack, even as new enemies descend from the heavens.

click to enlarge Still from The End of Evangelion - Toei Company
Toei Company
Still from The End of Evangelion

In 1998 the North American company A.D. Vision declined an offer to acquire distribution rights for the film because the fee seemed too high at the time. In 2001, four years after its original Japanese release, Manga Entertainment purchased the rights for $2 million, but the planned release of October 2001 was postponed until September 2002, and ultimately only released on home video.

While The End of Evangelion was included in the Standard Edition, Collector's Edition and Ultimate Edition Blu-ray Disc releases of the television series in 2021, the film itself has never been released theatrically in North America. This unequivocal work of animated science fiction cinema will screen on Sunday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 20 in Japanese with English subtitles. See showtimes below.

The End of Evangelion (1997)
Rated R
87 minutes

Sunday, March 17

AMC Stonybrook 20
2745 S. Hurstborne Pkwy.
3:00 p.m.

Cinemark Tinseltown Louisville and XD
4400 Towne Center Dr.
4:00 p.m.
6:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m.

Cinemark Preston Crossings 16 and XD
9700 Preston Crossing Blvd.
4:00 p.m.
4:55 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

AMC Stonybrook 20
2745 S. Hurstborne Pkwy.
7:00 p.m.

Cinemark Tinseltown Louisville and XD
4400 Towne Center Dr.
7:15 p.m.
9:20 p.m.

Cinemark Preston Crossings 16 and XD
9700 Preston Crossing Blvd.
7:15 p.m.

Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Spring Flea Market Guide

By Sydney Catinna

The outdoor flea market season has officially arrived

These Louisville Women Are Breaking Down Barriers With Hand Poked Tattoos

By Aria Baci

Two fair-skinned women with reddish hair sitting side-by-side in armchairs draped with faux fur. Their legs are crossed, their hands are folded and resting on their knees, and they are smiling.

'Stitched in Strength' Brings Photographs Of Empowerment, Resilience, And Hope To The KMAC

By Aria Baci

Anchal PRoject founders Colleen and Maggie Clines with artisans

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe