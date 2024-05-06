The Brewery Lineup For The Kentucky Craft Bash Is Here

The Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its 7th annual Kentucky Craft Bash beer festival fundraiser on June 29. Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park will become the largest taproom in the Commonwealth, featuring not only craft beers, but also cider, sake, and seltzers — all produced in Kentucky.



The event will be staffed by the brewers themselves, so visitors can meet the brewers and brewery staff that make their local and regional beverages. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, a non-profit organization that advocates for the brewing industry in matters of legislation and governmental administration.

This year's brewery lineup includes:

3rd Turn Brewing

Against the Grain

Abettor Brewing Company

Alexandria Brewing Company

Apocalypse Brew Works

Atrium Brewing

Awry Brewing

Barelycorn's Brewhouse

Blue Stallion Brewing Co.

Chinkapin Brewing

Country Boy Brewing

Dreaming Creek Brewery

Dry Ground Brewing Company

Ethereal Brewing

Gallant Fox Brewing

Gravely Brewing Company

Henderson Brewing Company

Holsopple Brewing

Hometown Brewing Company

Hop Atomica

Hopkinsville Brewing Company

Kyros Brewing

Last Stop Brewing

Lemons Mill Brewery

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

Maiden City Brewing Co.

Mile Wide Beer Company

Monnik Beer Company

Noble Funk Brewing Co.

Old Louisville Brewery

Pivot Brewing Company

Pub on Second

River Forge Brewing

Shippingport Brewing Co.

Sig Luscher Brewery

Stainless Brewing and Spirits

TEN20 Craft Brewery

The Brew Bridge

Versailles Brewing Company

West Sixth Brewing

White Squirrel Brewery

Wise Bird Cider

Yancey's Gastropub & Brewery

In addition more than 150 beer samples, the festival will also feature local vendors and food. Participating for the first time will be Flavor Queen's Kitchen from Clarkson, who will offer burgoo, a Kentucky staple made with Kentucky beer. Owner Janine Washle will also share the history of burgoo at the fest.

Other vendors this year will include: BobaBun, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Flying Axes, Frazier History Museum, Sunblind Fine Art and Wearables, The Beer Syrup Co., ForeverMore mobile record shop, Schmitz-N-Steins, LAGERS Homebrew Club, and Brightside.

General admission is $55. VIP tickets (which include early admission, a swag bag, a special edition tasting glass, and a pretzel necklace) are $65. Tickets are available here.

