The Brewery Lineup For The Kentucky Craft Bash Is Here

The Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its 7th annual Kentucky Craft Bash beer festival fundraiser on June 29. Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park will become the largest taproom in the Commonwealth, featuring not only craft beers, but also cider, sake, and seltzers — all produced in Kentucky.
The event will be staffed by the brewers themselves, so visitors can meet the brewers and brewery staff that make their local and regional beverages. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, a non-profit organization that advocates for the brewing industry in matters of legislation and governmental administration.
This year's brewery lineup includes:
3rd Turn Brewing
Against the Grain
Abettor Brewing Company
Alexandria Brewing Company
Apocalypse Brew Works
Atrium Brewing
Awry Brewing
Barelycorn's Brewhouse
Blue Stallion Brewing Co.
Chinkapin Brewing
Country Boy Brewing
Dreaming Creek Brewery
Dry Ground Brewing Company
Ethereal Brewing
Gallant Fox Brewing
Gravely Brewing Company
Henderson Brewing Company
Holsopple Brewing
Hometown Brewing Company
Hop Atomica
Hopkinsville Brewing Company
Kyros Brewing
Last Stop Brewing
Lemons Mill Brewery
Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.
Maiden City Brewing Co.
Mile Wide Beer Company
Monnik Beer Company
Noble Funk Brewing Co.
Old Louisville Brewery
Pivot Brewing Company
Pub on Second
River Forge Brewing
Shippingport Brewing Co.
Sig Luscher Brewery
Stainless Brewing and Spirits
TEN20 Craft Brewery
The Brew Bridge
Versailles Brewing Company
West Sixth Brewing
White Squirrel Brewery
Wise Bird Cider
Yancey's Gastropub & Brewery
In addition more than 150 beer samples, the festival will also feature local vendors and food. Participating for the first time will be Flavor Queen's Kitchen from Clarkson, who will offer burgoo, a Kentucky staple made with Kentucky beer. Owner Janine Washle will also share the history of burgoo at the fest.
Other vendors this year will include: BobaBun, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Flying Axes, Frazier History Museum, Sunblind Fine Art and Wearables, The Beer Syrup Co., ForeverMore mobile record shop, Schmitz-N-Steins, LAGERS Homebrew Club, and Brightside.
General admission is $55. VIP tickets (which include early admission, a swag bag, a special edition tasting glass, and a pretzel necklace) are $65. Tickets are available here.