The Brewery Lineup For The Kentucky Craft Bash Is Here

Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park is about to become the largest taproom in the Commonwealth.

By
May 6, 2024 at 2:59 pm
The Kentucky Guild of Brewers
The Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its 7th annual Kentucky Craft Bash beer festival fundraiser on June 29. Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park will become the largest taproom in the Commonwealth, featuring not only craft beers, but also cider, sake, and seltzers — all produced in Kentucky.

The event will be staffed by the brewers themselves, so visitors can meet the brewers and brewery staff that make their local and regional beverages. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, a non-profit organization that advocates for the brewing industry in matters of legislation and governmental administration.

This year's brewery lineup includes:

  • 3rd Turn Brewing

  • Against the Grain

  • Abettor Brewing Company

  • Alexandria Brewing Company

  • Apocalypse Brew Works

  • Atrium Brewing

  • Awry Brewing

  • Barelycorn's Brewhouse

  • Blue Stallion Brewing Co.

  • Chinkapin Brewing

  • Country Boy Brewing

  • Dreaming Creek Brewery

  • Dry Ground Brewing Company

  • Ethereal Brewing

  • Gallant Fox Brewing

  • Gravely Brewing Company

  • Henderson Brewing Company

  • Holsopple Brewing

  • Hometown Brewing Company

  • Hop Atomica

  • Hopkinsville Brewing Company

  • Kyros Brewing

  • Last Stop Brewing

  • Lemons Mill Brewery

  • Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

  • Maiden City Brewing Co.

  • Mile Wide Beer Company

  • Monnik Beer Company

  • Noble Funk Brewing Co.

  • Old Louisville Brewery

  • Pivot Brewing Company

  • Pub on Second

  • River Forge Brewing

  • Shippingport Brewing Co.

  • Sig Luscher Brewery

  • Stainless Brewing and Spirits

  • TEN20 Craft Brewery

  • The Brew Bridge

  • Versailles Brewing Company

  • West Sixth Brewing

  • White Squirrel Brewery

  • Wise Bird Cider

  • Yancey's Gastropub & Brewery

The Kentucky Guild of Brewers

In addition more than 150 beer samples, the festival will also feature local vendors and food. Participating for the first time will be Flavor Queen's Kitchen from Clarkson, who will offer burgoo, a Kentucky staple made with Kentucky beer. Owner Janine Washle will also share the history of burgoo at the fest.

Other vendors this year will include: BobaBun, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Flying Axes, Frazier History Museum, Sunblind Fine Art and Wearables, The Beer Syrup Co., ForeverMore mobile record shop, Schmitz-N-Steins, LAGERS Homebrew Club, and Brightside.

General admission is $55. VIP tickets (which include early admission, a swag bag, a special edition tasting glass, and a pretzel necklace) are $65. Tickets are available here.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
