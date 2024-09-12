Progress Park Is The Ultimate Glamping & Event Experience In Louisville

What Is Progress Park?

Designer airstreams. A peaceful pond. Relaxing Adirondack chairs. String lights and firepits illuminating the night. Progress Park is the ultimate Louisville glamping experience!Owned and operated by two local families, this 12-acre property is gorgeous, cozy and relaxing. From the water to the trees and your own private little patio hideaway, it's easy to forget that you're actually still within the Louisville city limits! Keep reading to find out more about this unique airstream resort and event space.

Progress Park is a total hidden gem located within the city of Louisville! This 12-acre property offers a casual yet sophisticated (and very cutesy!) all-inclusive glamping resort and event venue experience. It's the perfect palce to take a break from the fast pace of everyday life and have a little fun.



The park includes 8 Airstreams, a bunkhouse, and 2 houses available for overnight stays. Plus, they have a brand new event space that's the perfect place for your next corporate event, retreat or a wedding.





What Is There To Do At Progress Park?

At Progress Park, you can enjoy the outdoors with water activities, hiking, games, bonfires, grilling and more.



The 10 rental units are positioned around a peaceful 2-acre pond with 4 sandy beaches where you’ll find kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards ready for a row.

For those who enjoy hiking, there’s a well-groomed trail circling the property. In the heart of the park, there’s a large lawn with games, a playground, and even a life-sized chess board. You can try your hand at shuffleboard, cornhole, ladder golf, volleyball, basketball, tetherball, jumbo connect four, and much more!

Where Is Progress Park?

What Glamping Options Are Available At Progress Park?

One of the best things about Progress Park is that it feels like you're totally immersed in nature, even though you're still within Louisville’s city limits.The property is less than 10 miles from major spots like Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Expo Center, and downtown. It's perfect for any forgetful packers or out-of-towners who still want to check out what Louisville has to offer.

My boyfriend and I recently had the pleasure of visiting Progress Park and stayed in the Gigi, a brand-new 2022 Airstream Flying Cloud.

Inside was a fully equipped kitchenette, a comfy bed (more than one, actually!), smart TVs with Hulu and Netflix, and a full bathroom with shower.



However, the outside space was the star of the show. Our own covered patio included a picnic table, ceiling fans, a firepit, Adirondack chairs, and a charcoal grill, complete with everything needed to get it going. We were so grateful for the firewood, lighter fluid and marshmallow sticks. They really made it so easy!



Oh and did I mention the swing bed and hammock?

If you’re not staying in Gigi, Progress Park also offers other great options—there are 7 more Airstreams, a bunkhouse, and two houses!





Want To Host An Event At Progress Park?

While we stayed at Progress Park, we had the chance to tour their impressive event center, and it's the perfect spot for hosting large gatherings.

The sleek and stylish event center offers 10,000 square feet of space, complete with climate control and the option to open up all the huge windows for some fresh air.



There's a front courtyard and covered patios that wrap around the building, giving plenty of room for guests to mingle. They’ve got all the essentials covered too—tables, chairs, and even a laser projector for presentations or entertainment.

There are also two versatile suites for getting ready or taking a breather during the event, and the catering prep area is fully equipped with a sink, tables, a walk-in cooler, and so much more.