Louisville’s LGBTQ-Focused Production Company Has A ‘Monster’ Of A Theater Season Planned

Pandora Productions announces the 2024–2025 season and it is monstrous. Under the leadership of new Artistic Director, Gil Reyes, the season will include "Little Shop of Horrors," "Monsters of the American Cinema," "Yeti for Love," "She Kills Monsters," and "Avenue Q."

Reyes has a history of engagement with Louisville, particularly in the arts. After 10 years in the office of Congressman John Yarmuth, during which he was responsible for legislative work and community outreach in the arts, assistance with federal grants, and woking as lead on LGBTQIA+ issues. Reyes helped found the Theatre Alliance of Louisville and worked as Co-Artistic Director of Theatre [502] for seven seasons. After six years on the Coordinating Committee at Fairness Campaign (including two as co-chair), he recently returned to their Board of Directors. He has also worked on the Board of Walden Theatre before it merged to become Commonwealth Theatre Center, as Development Director at StageOne Family Theatre, and as Senior Director of Community Affairs at the Kentucky Science Center.

Reyes says the 2024–2025 Monster Season plays were chosen to attract diverse audiences "and explore themes that relate the experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals in a way that connects to non-identifying individuals. Exploring intersectionality will continue to be a driving force in coming seasons in an attempt to create dialogue, encourage empathy, and bridge generations of theater-goers.”

click to enlarge Pandora Productions

Pandora Productions 2024–2025 Season Schedule

August 9–25

"Monsters of the American Cinema"

October 11–27

"Yeti for Love"

December 6–27

"She Kills Monsters"

February 7–23, 2025

"Avenue Q"

April 4–27, 2025

All productions will be performed at the Henry Clay at 604 S. 3rd. St. on the third floor. Season passes and tickets to "Little Shop of Horrors" are available here.