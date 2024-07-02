  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville's First Ever Astrology Ball Lets You Vibe With The Cosmos This July

All Suns, Moons, and Ascendants welcome.

Jul 2, 2024 at 12:36 pm
Louisville's First Ever Astrology Ball Lets You Vibe With The Cosmos This July
Alex Andrews Pexels
The first Astrology Ball in Louisville is coming to Mellwood Art Center. Hosted by Kirstan Bilderback Scott of Uncharted Dex. Art, the event promises cosmic fun and celestial wonders. In addition of an exploration and celebration of the zodiac, there will be music and food.

The artist behind Uncharted Dex. Art creates cute astrological art, often as acrylic paintings. The same sense of wonder visible in her art is will fill the space at the Astrology Ball. This first-of-its-kind event is sponsored by Electric Ladyland, Convection Heating and Air, and donations from friends and family.

click to enlarge Louisville's First Ever Astrology Ball Lets You Vibe With The Cosmos This July (2)
Uncharted Dex. Art

Astrology Ball
Mellwood Art Center
1860 Mellwood Ave.

Saturday, July 13
7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe