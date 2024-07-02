Louisville's First Ever Astrology Ball Lets You Vibe With The Cosmos This July

The first Astrology Ball in Louisville is coming to Mellwood Art Center. Hosted by Kirstan Bilderback Scott of Uncharted Dex. Art, the event promises cosmic fun and celestial wonders. In addition of an exploration and celebration of the zodiac, there will be music and food.

The artist behind Uncharted Dex. Art creates cute astrological art, often as acrylic paintings. The same sense of wonder visible in her art is will fill the space at the Astrology Ball. This first-of-its-kind event is sponsored by Electric Ladyland, Convection Heating and Air, and donations from friends and family.

click to enlarge Uncharted Dex. Art

Astrology Ball

Mellwood Art Center

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Saturday, July 13

7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.