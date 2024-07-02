This Louisville Event Is Back And Better Than Ever After a 15-YEAR Hiatus

The Louisville Zoo is teaming up with Louisville Orchestra to bring back the exciting ROARchestra event after a 15-year hiatus.



During this family-friendly evening, you can get up-close with animal wildlife while listening to live classical music. Conductor Teddy Abrams will be joined by guest vocalists Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore with backup singers Teaira Dunn, CeCe Dunn, and Latiana Clayborn for an evening of classical masterpieces accompanied by soulful pop hits!



“Partnering with Louisville Orchestra to resurrect ROARchestra is super exciting!” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “The return of the event is among the top requests our staff receives. ROARchestra is packed with nostalgia and our patrons have such fond memories of attending incredible live performances at the Zoo.



We hope to help our guests create new, even more awesome memories in July with ROARchestra’s return and look forward to growing our partnership with the Louisville Orchestra.”



Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8:30 p.m.



Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids and ages 2 and under are free!