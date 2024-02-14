Literary LEO, Louisville's Favorite Yearly Creative Journal, is Back

[
{
"name": "GPT - Rectangle - Inline - Content",
"component": "15818221",
"insertPoint": "5th",
"startingPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "3",
"maxInsertions": 100
},{
"name": "GPT - Native - Inline - Content",
"component": "15931340",
"insertPoint": "1/2",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5",
"maxInsertions": 100
}
]
We know you've been waiting this whole year for Literary LEO to roll around for submissions again. Well, wait no longer. Read the flyer below and SUBMIT HERE
.
click to enlarge
All the info you'll need for Literary LEO 2024