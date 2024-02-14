  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Creative Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Creative Arts
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

Literary LEO, Louisville's Favorite Yearly Creative Journal, is Back

Literary LEO is accepting submissions until March 18.

By
Feb 14, 2024 at 3:46 pm
Black and White Honorable Mention- "Crossroads"
Black and White Honorable Mention- "Crossroads" Photo by Jinn Bugg
Share on Nextdoor
We know you've been waiting this whole year for Literary LEO to roll around for submissions again. Well, wait no longer. Read the flyer below and SUBMIT HERE.
click to enlarge All the info you'll need for Literary LEO 2024
All the info you'll need for Literary LEO 2024

About The Author

Erica Rucker

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...

Follow Us

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Trending in Arts & Culture

Louisville is stocked up on beads and hurricanes in honor of Fat Tuesday.

10 Ways To Celebrate Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday In Louisville

By Sydney Catinna
Is that a gigantic Louisville Slugger in your pants or are you just happy to see me?

Here's A List Of Louisville-Specific Pickup Lines To Try This Valentine's Day

By Carolyn Brown
The Black Italian celebrates their inclusion in the America's Best Restaurants series.

5 Black-Owned Businesses In Louisville To Visit This February

By Madi Stoutt
Portugal. The Man plays Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Valentine's Day.

Portugal. The Man Stops In Louisville For Valentine's Show With SNACKTIME

By Kevin M. Wilson

All material ©2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe