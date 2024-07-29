Louisville Is Seeking Artists for New Flood Wall Mural Project

Louisville is calling on artists to add their own creative touch to the cityscape.The Louisville Commission on Public Art has announced an exciting opportunity for artists to submit proposals for large-scale mural installations throughout Louisville-Jefferson County Metro. This initiative aims to invigorate publicly accessible spaces with selected murals covering the flood walls along the Ohio River.A pilot project has been earmarked for the 10th Street flood wall and MSD pump station which also serves as an entryway to Waterfront Park Phase IV. Artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from themes of connection across the natural environment, civic infrastructure, and the social landscape.Proposals will be judged on several criteria, including artistic excellence, professional experience, and the value added to the community. Compatibility with the architectural design and the mission of the Commission on Public Art will also be key considerations. Selected murals should offer enduring messages and aesthetics that reflect the moment of their creation while resonating with the history and future of the site.This call for mural proposals is open to individual artists and artist teams residing in the Greater Kentuckiana area, offering a chance to contribute to the city’s public art legacy. By participating, artists can help transform Louisville’s flood walls into a dynamic, living canvas that will be admired and appreciated for generations to come.There are also four additional community projects artists can apply for.