  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Arts
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville Is Seeking Artists for New Flood Wall Mural Project

By
Jul 29, 2024 at 6:07 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Louisville is calling on artists to add their own creative touch to the cityscape.

The Louisville Commission on Public Art has announced an exciting opportunity for artists to submit proposals for large-scale mural installations throughout Louisville-Jefferson County Metro. This initiative aims to invigorate publicly accessible spaces with selected murals covering the flood walls along the Ohio River.

A pilot project has been earmarked for the 10th Street flood wall and MSD pump station which also serves as an entryway to Waterfront Park Phase IV. Artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from themes of connection across the natural environment, civic infrastructure, and the social landscape.

Proposals will be judged on several criteria, including artistic excellence, professional experience, and the value added to the community. Compatibility with the architectural design and the mission of the Commission on Public Art will also be key considerations. Selected murals should offer enduring messages and aesthetics that reflect the moment of their creation while resonating with the history and future of the site.

This call for mural proposals is open to individual artists and artist teams residing in the Greater Kentuckiana area, offering a chance to contribute to the city’s public art legacy. By participating, artists can help transform Louisville’s flood walls into a dynamic, living canvas that will be admired and appreciated for generations to come.

There are also four additional community projects artists can apply for.

Get more information at the official listing. The deadline to apply is September 1.

Tags:

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working in Hollywood. When off duty, she blogs about her adventures at Sydney to Anywhere. An avid explorer, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Annual World Championship Only Takes Place Here In Louisville

By Caleb Stultz

The Dainty Contest has been held every year since 1971, and was introduced in the 1800s.

The Big Stomp Schedule Is Officially Here

By Caleb Stultz

Artists from all over Kentucky will perform at The Big Stomp in 2024.

Louisville Woman Makes History With First-Ever Olympic Breakdancing Team

By Erica Rucker

Raised in Louisville, B-Girl Sunny Choi competes in Paris in August

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe