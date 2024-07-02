  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville's Flyover Film Festival Is Your Chance To See Eight Exciting Projects This July

Experience four days of indie shorts, features, and docs at Speed Cinema.

Jul 2, 2024 at 2:44 pm
Louisville Film Society
The Flyover Film Festival will return to Louisville for its 14th year Thursday, July 25–Sunday, July 28. Presented by the non-profit arts organization Louisville Film Society and Speed Cinema, the program will feature independently produced short films, feature length films, and documentaries.

The 2024 films are "Married to Comics," "All Illusions Must Be Broken," "American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders," "No One Asked You," "Shift," "Under the Southern Cross: The Art and Legacy of Jenry L. Faulkner," and "Chaperone."

Engage with some of the filmmakers during post-screening Q&A sessions, and mingle at the cash bar in the Speed Cinema lobby. Tickets to all screenings are $8 for Louisville Film Society and Speed Art Museum members, and $12 for general admission.

On Wednesday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m., the festival kick-off party will be at West 6th Brewing in Nulu. Trailers for the films will be screening throughout the event, and there will be charcuterie bites and discounted drinks for attendees.

On Saturday, July 27 at 9:00 p.m., the Flyover Film Festival awards party will be at Bourbons Bistro. The Jury Awards for Best Short Film, Best Narrative Feature, and Best Documentary will be announced. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary Coppola wine, and two drink tickets for each attendee, featuring pours of Bourbons Bistro’s own Woodford Reserve LFS bourbon barrel pick.

The Flyover Film Festival is sponsored by sonaBlast, Reunacy, Louisville Tourism, 21c Museum Louisville, West 6th Brewing Nulu, Bourbons Bistro, RNDC, Republic Bank, Scott Carter Design, Bri Bowers, Puget Sound Design, LunacyU, and Kentucky Call Sheet.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
