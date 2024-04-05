Louisville Ballet Announces 2024–2025 Season

Louisville Ballet has announced performance details for the 2024–2025 season. Balancing traditional ballet like the Brown-Forman "Nutcracker" with world premieres of inventive new choreography like "502" set to the music of Jack Harlow, Louisville Ballet's 73rd season represents a broad spectrum styles.
"We love presenting the classics to our community," says Artistic Director Harald Uwe Kern, "But ballet is a living art form. And this season is about showcasing our artists in a full spectrum of ballet works."
2024–2025 season ticket packages are now available.
Studio Connections
Sept. 13–22
Louisville Ballet Studios
"Pas de Six" and "Tarantella" from Napoli Act III, choreography by Marius Petipa
"Entrance of the Shades" from La Bayadère Act III, choreography by August Bournonville
World premiere, choreography by Mikelle Bruzina
Triple Take
Nov. 1–3
The Brown Theatre
World premiere by Adam Hougland, music by Igor Stravisnky
"Influences" by Harald Uwe Kern, Music by Robert Schumann
"502" by Ching Ching Wong, music by Jack Harlow
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker
Dec. 13–24
Whitney Hall
Choreography by Val Caniparoli, music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
A Time to Remember
Feb. 1–2
Whitney Hall
Choreography by Domy Reiter-Soffer
Choreographers' Showcase
Feb. 21–March 2
Louisville Ballet Studios
Choreography by the Artists of Louisville Ballet
Cinderella
April 4–6
Whitney Hall
Choreography by Alun Jones