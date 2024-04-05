  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Louisville Ballet Announces 2024–2025 Season

The upcoming season will showcase a full spectrum of ballet.

By
Apr 5, 2024 at 5:57 pm
Louisville Ballet Announces 2024–2025 Season
Louisville Ballet
Share on Nextdoor

Louisville Ballet has announced performance details for the 2024–2025 season. Balancing traditional ballet like the Brown-Forman "Nutcracker" with world premieres of inventive new choreography like "502" set to the music of Jack Harlow, Louisville Ballet's 73rd season represents a broad spectrum styles.

"We love presenting the classics to our community," says Artistic Director Harald Uwe Kern, "But ballet is a living art form. And this season is about showcasing our artists in a full spectrum of ballet works."

2024–2025 season ticket packages are now available.

Studio Connections
Sept. 13–22
Louisville Ballet Studios
"Pas de Six" and "Tarantella" from Napoli Act III, choreography by Marius Petipa
"Entrance of the Shades" from La Bayadère Act III, choreography by August Bournonville
World premiere, choreography by Mikelle Bruzina

Triple Take
Nov. 1–3
The Brown Theatre
World premiere by Adam Hougland, music by Igor Stravisnky
"Influences" by Harald Uwe Kern, Music by Robert Schumann
"502" by Ching Ching Wong, music by Jack Harlow

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker
Dec. 13–24
Whitney Hall
Choreography by Val Caniparoli, music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

A Time to Remember
Feb. 1–2
Whitney Hall
Choreography by Domy Reiter-Soffer

Choreographers' Showcase
Feb. 21–March 2
Louisville Ballet Studios
Choreography by the Artists of Louisville Ballet

Cinderella
April 4–6
Whitney Hall
Choreography by Alun Jones

Slideshow

PHOTOS: Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet

Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet
Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet Ching Ching Wong Develops Choreography To Jack Harlow At Louisville Ballet
Click to View 25 slides

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Dig Into Paristown Garden Show This Weekend

By Sydney Catinna

Paristown Garden Show

Monkey Man Review: Revenge Is Mine

By Andrew Wyatt

Dev Patel plays the Kid in Monkey Man, which he also directed.

Louisville Ballet Brings Ching Ching Wong Together With Jack Harlow

By Aria Baci

Louisville Ballet Brings Ching Ching Wong Together With Jack Harlow

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe