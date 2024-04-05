Louisville Ballet Announces 2024–2025 Season

Louisville Ballet has announced performance details for the 2024–2025 season. Balancing traditional ballet like the Brown-Forman "Nutcracker" with world premieres of inventive new choreography like "502" set to the music of Jack Harlow, Louisville Ballet's 73rd season represents a broad spectrum styles.



"We love presenting the classics to our community," says Artistic Director Harald Uwe Kern, "But ballet is a living art form. And this season is about showcasing our artists in a full spectrum of ballet works."

2024–2025 season ticket packages are now available.

Studio Connections

Sept. 13–22

Louisville Ballet Studios

"Pas de Six" and "Tarantella" from Napoli Act III, choreography by Marius Petipa

"Entrance of the Shades" from La Bayadère Act III, choreography by August Bournonville

World premiere, choreography by Mikelle Bruzina

Triple Take

Nov. 1–3

The Brown Theatre

World premiere by Adam Hougland, music by Igor Stravisnky

"Influences" by Harald Uwe Kern, Music by Robert Schumann

"502" by Ching Ching Wong, music by Jack Harlow

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Dec. 13–24

Whitney Hall

Choreography by Val Caniparoli, music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

A Time to Remember

Feb. 1–2

Whitney Hall

Choreography by Domy Reiter-Soffer

Choreographers' Showcase

Feb. 21–March 2Louisville Ballet StudiosChoreography by the Artists of Louisville Ballet

Cinderella

April 4–6

Whitney Hall

Choreography by Alun Jones



