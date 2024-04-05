Bloomington, Indiana To Offer Star-Studded Solar Eclipse Weekend

Looking for a different experience this weekend, Louisville? On Monday, April 8, a full solar eclipse is set to take place across the United States coming northeast from Mexico and spanning several states including Indiana. Louisville will see a partial solar eclipse, but if you want the full experience, you’ll need to head north.

In Bloomington, Indiana, home of Indiana University Hoosiers, you can see the total eclipse at 3:04 p.m. for the full approximate four minutes and two seconds with stars like Janelle Monae, William Shatner and Mae Jemison at the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration. But the celebration starts even sooner than Monday at Switchyard Park. There’s a full weekend of fun to be had leading up to the overshadowing of the sun.





Friday, April 5: “Total Eclipse of the Brain”

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Place: Switchyard Park

Price: $30 per team of up to 6 people

The Cabin Restaurant and Lounge will serve food, beer, wine and soda on-site

Saturday, April 6: Eclipse in the Park: A Solar Celebration in Switchyard Park

6 p.m. Karaoke with Brad Lake

6 p.m. Crafts, games, and education activities

6-10 p.m. Food trucks and beer garden, featuring Upland Brewery. See a list of food trucks scheduled to be on site

8:45 p.m. Movie in the Park: Hidden Figures (2016, Rated PG)

Sunday, April 7: “There Goes the Sun” and Lunar Links Glow-in-the-Dark Putt Putt

2 p.m. Crafts, games and educational activities

3 p.m. Bloomington Symphony Orchestra outside on the main stage.

7:30-9:30 p.m. glow-in-the-dark golf at Cascades Golf Course | $10 per person | Registration not required

Monday, April 8: Eclipse Viewing Event

12 p.m. Food trucks and beer garden, featuring Upland Brewery, Bloomington Brewing Company and Cardinal Spirits | See a list of food trucks scheduled to be on site

12 p.m. Live music by Moon Buggy

12 p.m. Crafts, games and educational activities

2 p.m. Live music by Comfortably Phree (covering "Dark Side of the Moon")

3 p.m. Solar Eclipse viewing

3:30 p.m. Live music by Comfortably Phree | You can find more information about the event and answered questions here.

Monday, April 8: Hoosier Cosmic Celebration