Join Writer David Dominé For The 16th Annual Victorian Ghost Walk

New and Old Ghosts welcomed

Oct 2, 2024 at 1:00 am
It's Ghost Walk Time and David Dominé is ready for the 16th annual production of outdoor theatre. Coming Friday Oct. 18, Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20th, The Victorian Ghost Walk is back.

One of America's Most Haunted Neighborhoods, Old Louisville will be the site of the walk. With performances written by Dominé and directed by local actor, educator and comedian Keith McGill, the part walking tour, part porch play will bring together local talent and visitors to share spooky tales of Old Louisville. Funds from the event will showcase the Old Louisville Preservation District and benefit the South Fourth Street Association. 
David Dominé with his book, "A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City." | Photo courtesy of David Dominé

Each night there are 12 tours starting at 6 p.m. at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum. Tours depart every 15 minutes and last about two hours.
The Pink Palace and some of the "ghosts" that haunt it. | Photo courtesy of David Domine
Actors for this event will include some familiar faces from Jennie Bowman, the young woman attacked by burglars in her employers Brook Street mansion, Lucinda, a grieving lunatic who claimed she was Queen of America in 1885, and millionaire Alfred Victor DuPont whose mistress sent him home to the lord — according to legend.

New spirits will join the cast including Susan Look Avery, a Louisville suffragette and philanthropist who will talk about the haunting of the Pink Palace on St. James Court.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit
louisvillehistorictours.com/victorian-ghost-walk.
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
