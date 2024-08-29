Here’s The Full Schedule For Bourbon & Beyond 2024

Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville's four-day music festival returning this September, has officially released its 2024 schedule.
This year’s lineup includes headliners Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, and Dave Matthews Band along with dozens of other incredible artists.
The festival will take place at the Kentucky Expo Center from Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 22. Pass prices begin at $150.99 for single-day general admission.
Here’s the full schedule of everyone who will be performing at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond festival. (All performances and times are subject to change.)
Thursday, September 19
Oak Stage
- 1:00 PM KT Tunstall
- 2:10 PM M. Ward
- 3:25 PM Lyle Lovett
- 5:00 PM Fleet Foxes
- 6:45 PM Matchbox Twenty
- 9:14 PM Sting
Barrel Stage
- 12:25 PM Taylor Acorn
- 1:35 PM Arlo Parks
- 2:45 PM Beth Hart
- 4:15 PM The Wallflowers
- 5:50 PM Maren Morris
- 7:50 PM Beck
Yonder Stage
- 2:35 PM Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers
- 3:45 PM Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- 4:55 PM Amanda Shires
- 6:05 PM Patty Smyth
- 7:25 PM BRELAND
- 9:15 PM Koe Wetzel
Beyonder Stage
- 2:00 PM Kyle Ray
- 3:10 PM Maggie Antone
- 4:20 PM Mapache
- 5:30 PM Suzanne Vega
- 6:40 PM The Record Company
- 8:20 PM Ole 60
Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 3:10 PM East Nash Grass
- 4:10 PM The Kentucky Gentleman
- 5:10 PM Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- 6:10 PM Sister Sadie
- 7:10 PM Sam Bush Band
Culinary Stage
- 1:30 PM Grill & Thrill
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guests: Patty Smyth & Tom Jackson of Kamado Joe
- 3:30 PM Smash & Grab: The Ultimate Burger Showdown with Eric Greenspan
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guest: Chef Eric Greenspan
- 5:15 PM K-Town Kings: Chefs Danny Lee & Edward Lee
- Host: Edward Lee
- Guest: Danny Lee
Bourbon Stage
- 12:30 PM The Firkin Podcast: Every Drink Tells A Story with Andy Frasco
- Hosts: Brian Probus and Chris Blandford
- Guests: Andy Frasco (Andy Frasco & The U.N.)
- 2:20 PM Blending & Bites with Bardstown Bourbon Company
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Dan Callaway (Bardstown Bourbon Company)
- 4:15 PM Single Barrel Pick and Sip
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Lili Lambert and special guest
- 6:00 PM The Southern Trinity: Bourbon, Bacon, and Butter
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Chef Jason Smith & Jackie Joseph
Friday, September 20
Oak Stage
- 12:50 PM Robert Jon & The Wreck
- 2:00 PM Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- 3:15 PM JJ Grey and Mofro
- 4:45 PM Charles Wesley Godwin
- 6:35 PM Black Pumas
- 8:55 PM Dave Matthews Band
Barrel Stage
- 12:15 PM Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel
- 1:25 PM Hiss Golden Messenger
- 2:35 PM Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
- 3:55 PM Melissa Etheridge
- 5:35 PM The Head And The Heart
- 7:40 PM Tedeschi Trucks Band
Yonder Stage
- 2:25 PM The Castellows
- 3:35 PM Vincent Neil Emerson
- 4:45 PM Abraham Alexander
- 5:55 PM Cimafunk
- 7:15 PM Mat Kearney
- 8:55 PM Chris Isaak
Beyonder Stage
- 1:50 PM Grace Bowers
- 3:00 PM Abby Anderson
- 4:10 PM Briscoe
- 5:20 PM Dan Tyminski
- 6:30 PM Wyatt Flores
- 8:05 PM The Red Clay Strays
Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 3:00 PM The Last Revel
- 4:00 PM Kaia Kater
- 5:00 PM Chatham County Line
- 6:00 PM New Dangerfield
- 7:00 PM The Jerry Douglas Band
Culinary Stage
- 1:30 PM Rock & Roll Kitchen w/ Chef Amanda Freitag and Melissa Etheridge
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guests: Melissa Etheridge & Chef Amanda Freitag
- 3:15 PM Family Ties and Southern Delights: Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark and Charles Wesley Godwin
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guests: Charles Wesley Godwin & Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark
- 4:15 PM Cookin’ Up Amore: Chef Marc Murphy and Mat Kearney
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guests: Mat Kearney & Chef Marc Murphy
Bourbon Stage
- 12:15 PM The Firkin Podcast: Every Drink Tells A Story with Molly Tuttle
- Hosts: Brian Probus & Chris Blandford
- Guest: Molly Tuttle (Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway)
- 2:30 PM Cocktails and Kitchen Confidential
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Chef Amanda Freitag and Pig Beach Louisville
- 5:00 PM Crafting Excellence: Music and Bourbon
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Derek Trucks (Tedeschi Trucks Band) & Carrie Van Winkle (Pappy Van Winkle)
- 6:00 PM Jack Daniel’s Bonded Bartender Showdown
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Judges: Chris Fletcher, Chris Blandford & Campbell Brown
- Bartenders: Sisi Bright, SC Baker & Eron Plevan
Saturday, September 21
Oak Stage
- 1:00 PM Smith & Myers
- 2:10 PM The Dip
- 3:25 PM Shane Smith & The Saints
- 4:50 PM Sierra Ferrell
- 6:40 PM Whiskey Myers
- 9:15 PM Zach Bryan
Barrel Stage
- 12:25 PM Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays
- 1:35 PM Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band
- 2:45 PM Niko Moon
- 4:05 PM Kaleo
- 5:40 PM Teddy Swims
- 7:50 PM Cody Jinks
Yonder Stage
- 2:50 PM Hueston
- 4:00 PM Robert Finley
- 5:10 PM Son Volt
- 6:20 PM Soul Asylum
- 7:25 PM Allen Stone
- 9:15 PM Young The Giant
Beyonder Stage
- 2:15 PM Theo Lawrence
- 3:25 PM Royel Otis
- 4:35 PM Amigo The Devil
- 5:45 PM Samantha Fish
- 6:55 PM Meg Myers
- 8:20 PM Wild Rivers
Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 3:10 PM Louisville Bluegrass Band
- 4:10 PM Tray Wellington Band
- 5:10 PM Mountain Grass Unit
- 6:10 PM Big Richard
- 7:10 PM Tony Trischka's EarlJam
Culinary Stage
- 1:45 PM Monk's Road – Chef Ciro Matteo Pirozzi
- Host: Edward Lee
- Guest: Ciro Matteo Pirozzi
- 3:45 PM Tastes of Louisville: Chef Noam Bilitzer and Allen Stone
- Host: Edward Lee
- Guests: Allen Stone & Chef Noam Bilitzer
- 5:30 PM Mexican American Bollywood: A Flavor Explosion w/ Chef Claudette Zepeda and Young The Giant
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guests: Young The Giant & Chef Claudette Zepeda
Bourbon Stage
- 12:45 PM The Firkin Podcast: Every Drink Tells A Story with Preston Van Winkle
- Hosts: Brian Probus & Chris Blandford
- Guest: Preston Van Winkle (Pappy Van Winkle)
- 2:30 PM Bourbon Legacy: Generations of Mastery and Innovation
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Fred Noe, Freddie Noe, Eddie Russell, Bruce Russell & Preston Van Winkle
- 4:30 PM Whiskey Warriors: Transition from Service to Crafting Bourbon
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Scott Neil, Mark Nutsch & Will Summers (Horse Soldier Bourbon)
- 6:15 PM Shaping the Future of Bourbon
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Russ Smith, Elizabeth McCall, Greg Keeley & Ingrid Shawn Rodriguez
Sunday, September 22
Oak Stage
- 12:55 PM Neal Francis
- 2:05 PM The War And Treaty
- 3:20 PM Larkin Poe
- 4:45 PM Mt. Joy
- 6:35 PM The National
- 9:00 PM Tyler Childers
Barrel Stage
- 12:20 PM Jake Kohn
- 1:30 PM The Bacon Brothers
- 2:40 PM Sunny Day Real Estate
- 4:00 PM The Beach Boys
- 5:35 PM The War On Drugs
- 7:40 PM My Morning Jacket
Yonder Stage
- 1:25 PM As You Were
- 2:35 PM Madi Diaz
- 3:45 PM Mac Saturn
- 4:55 PM Dexter & The Moonrocks
- 6:05 PM Cory Wong
- 7:20 PM Dinosaur Jr.
- 9:00 PM Milky Chance
Beyonder Stage
- 2:00 PM Tommy Prine
- 3:10 PM Motherfolk
- 4:20 PM Devon Gilfillian
- 5:30 PM Futurebirds
- 6:40 PM Lucius
- 8:05 PM X-Ambassadors
Bluegrass Situation Stage
- 3:00 PM The Jacob Joliff Band
- 4:00 PM Lizzie No
- 5:00 PM The Brothers Comatose
- 6:00 PM The Local Honeys
- 7:00 PM Yonder Mountain String Band
Culinary Stage
- 12:00 PM The Bourbon Land: Chef Edward Lee
- Host: Edward Lee
- Guests: TBA
- 1:30 PM From Boston to Bourbon: Chef Tiffani Faison
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guest: Tiffani Faison
- 4:15 PM Chef Jamie Bissonnette and Murph of Dinosaur Jr.
- Host: Chris Santos
- Guests: Murph (Dinosaur Jr.) & Chef Jamie Bissonnette
Bourbon Stage
- 12:45 PM Liquid Legends: Tasting and Trends with Master Distillers
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guests: Owen Martin (Angel's Envy), Christian Huber (Starlight Distillery), Trey Zoeller (Jefferson), Kenny Coleman (Pursuit United), Brandon O'Daniel (Copper & Kings) & Rob Dietrich (Blackened)
- 2:15 PM Comedy and Craftsmanship with Jim Gaffigan
- Host: Chris Blandford
- Guest: Jim Gaffigan
- 3:20 PM The Firkin Podcast: Every Drink Tells A Story with Tommy Prine
- Hosts: Brian Probus & Chris Blandford
- Guest: Tommy Prine
- 5:00 PM Blind Bourbon LIVE
- Host: Fred Minnick