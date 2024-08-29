Here’s The Full Schedule For Bourbon & Beyond 2024

Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville's four-day music festival returning this September, has officially released its 2024 schedule.

This year’s lineup includes headliners Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, and Dave Matthews Band along with dozens of other incredible artists.

The festival will take place at the Kentucky Expo Center from Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 22. Pass prices begin at $150.99 for single-day general admission.

Here’s the full schedule of everyone who will be performing at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond festival. (All performances and times are subject to change.)





Thursday, September 19

Oak Stage 1:00 PM KT Tunstall

2:10 PM M. Ward

3:25 PM Lyle Lovett

5:00 PM Fleet Foxes

6:45 PM Matchbox Twenty

9:14 PM Sting Barrel Stage 12:25 PM Taylor Acorn

1:35 PM Arlo Parks

2:45 PM Beth Hart

4:15 PM The Wallflowers

5:50 PM Maren Morris

7:50 PM Beck Yonder Stage 2:35 PM Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers

3:45 PM Andy Frasco & The U.N.

4:55 PM Amanda Shires

6:05 PM Patty Smyth

7:25 PM BRELAND

9:15 PM Koe Wetzel Beyonder Stage 2:00 PM Kyle Ray

3:10 PM Maggie Antone

4:20 PM Mapache

5:30 PM Suzanne Vega

6:40 PM The Record Company

8:20 PM Ole 60

Bluegrass Situation Stage 3:10 PM East Nash Grass

4:10 PM The Kentucky Gentleman

5:10 PM Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

6:10 PM Sister Sadie

7:10 PM Sam Bush Band

Culinary Stage 1:30 PM Grill & Thrill

Host: Chris Santos



Guests: Patty Smyth & Tom Jackson of Kamado Joe



3:30 PM Smash & Grab: The Ultimate Burger Showdown with Eric Greenspan

Host: Chris Santos



Guest: Chef Eric Greenspan



5:15 PM K-Town Kings: Chefs Danny Lee & Edward Lee

Host: Edward Lee



Guest: Danny Lee

Bourbon Stage 12:30 PM The Firkin Podcast: Every Drink Tells A Story with Andy Frasco

Hosts: Brian Probus and Chris Blandford



Guests: Andy Frasco (Andy Frasco & The U.N.)



2:20 PM Blending & Bites with Bardstown Bourbon Company

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Dan Callaway (Bardstown Bourbon Company)



4:15 PM Single Barrel Pick and Sip

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Lili Lambert and special guest



6:00 PM The Southern Trinity: Bourbon, Bacon, and Butter

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Chef Jason Smith & Jackie Joseph



Friday, September 20 Oak Stage 12:50 PM Robert Jon & The Wreck

2:00 PM Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

3:15 PM JJ Grey and Mofro

4:45 PM Charles Wesley Godwin

6:35 PM Black Pumas

8:55 PM Dave Matthews Band Barrel Stage 12:15 PM Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

1:25 PM Hiss Golden Messenger

2:35 PM Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

3:55 PM Melissa Etheridge

5:35 PM The Head And The Heart

7:40 PM Tedeschi Trucks Band Yonder Stage 2:25 PM The Castellows

3:35 PM Vincent Neil Emerson

4:45 PM Abraham Alexander

5:55 PM Cimafunk

7:15 PM Mat Kearney

8:55 PM Chris Isaak

Beyonder Stage 1:50 PM Grace Bowers

3:00 PM Abby Anderson

4:10 PM Briscoe

5:20 PM Dan Tyminski

6:30 PM Wyatt Flores

8:05 PM The Red Clay Strays Bluegrass Situation Stage 3:00 PM The Last Revel

4:00 PM Kaia Kater

5:00 PM Chatham County Line

6:00 PM New Dangerfield

7:00 PM The Jerry Douglas Band Culinary Stage 1:30 PM Rock & Roll Kitchen w/ Chef Amanda Freitag and Melissa Etheridge

Host: Chris Santos



Guests: Melissa Etheridge & Chef Amanda Freitag



3:15 PM Family Ties and Southern Delights: Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark and Charles Wesley Godwin

Host: Chris Santos



Guests: Charles Wesley Godwin & Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark



4:15 PM Cookin’ Up Amore: Chef Marc Murphy and Mat Kearney

Host: Chris Santos



Guests: Mat Kearney & Chef Marc Murphy



Bourbon Stage 12:15 PM The Firkin Podcast: Every Drink Tells A Story with Molly Tuttle

Hosts: Brian Probus & Chris Blandford



Guest: Molly Tuttle (Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway)



2:30 PM Cocktails and Kitchen Confidential

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Chef Amanda Freitag and Pig Beach Louisville



5:00 PM Crafting Excellence: Music and Bourbon

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Derek Trucks (Tedeschi Trucks Band) & Carrie Van Winkle (Pappy Van Winkle)



6:00 PM Jack Daniel’s Bonded Bartender Showdown

Host: Chris Blandford



Judges: Chris Fletcher, Chris Blandford & Campbell Brown



Bartenders: Sisi Bright, SC Baker & Eron Plevan



Saturday, September 21 Oak Stage 1:00 PM Smith & Myers

2:10 PM The Dip

3:25 PM Shane Smith & The Saints

4:50 PM Sierra Ferrell

6:40 PM Whiskey Myers

9:15 PM Zach Bryan Barrel Stage 12:25 PM Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays

1:35 PM Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

2:45 PM Niko Moon

4:05 PM Kaleo

5:40 PM Teddy Swims

7:50 PM Cody Jinks Yonder Stage 2:50 PM Hueston

4:00 PM Robert Finley

5:10 PM Son Volt

6:20 PM Soul Asylum

7:25 PM Allen Stone

9:15 PM Young The Giant Beyonder Stage 2:15 PM Theo Lawrence

3:25 PM Royel Otis

4:35 PM Amigo The Devil

5:45 PM Samantha Fish

6:55 PM Meg Myers

8:20 PM Wild Rivers Bluegrass Situation Stage 3:10 PM Louisville Bluegrass Band

4:10 PM Tray Wellington Band

5:10 PM Mountain Grass Unit

6:10 PM Big Richard

7:10 PM Tony Trischka's EarlJam

Culinary Stage 1:45 PM Monk's Road – Chef Ciro Matteo Pirozzi

Host: Edward Lee



Guest: Ciro Matteo Pirozzi



3:45 PM Tastes of Louisville: Chef Noam Bilitzer and Allen Stone

Host: Edward Lee



Guests: Allen Stone & Chef Noam Bilitzer



5:30 PM Mexican American Bollywood: A Flavor Explosion w/ Chef Claudette Zepeda and Young The Giant

Host: Chris Santos



Guests: Young The Giant & Chef Claudette Zepeda



Bourbon Stage 12:45 PM The Firkin Podcast: Every Drink Tells A Story with Preston Van Winkle

Hosts: Brian Probus & Chris Blandford



Guest: Preston Van Winkle (Pappy Van Winkle)



2:30 PM Bourbon Legacy: Generations of Mastery and Innovation

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Fred Noe, Freddie Noe, Eddie Russell, Bruce Russell & Preston Van Winkle



4:30 PM Whiskey Warriors: Transition from Service to Crafting Bourbon

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Scott Neil, Mark Nutsch & Will Summers (Horse Soldier Bourbon)



6:15 PM Shaping the Future of Bourbon

Host: Chris Blandford



Guests: Russ Smith, Elizabeth McCall, Greg Keeley & Ingrid Shawn Rodriguez



Sunday, September 22 Oak Stage 12:55 PM Neal Francis

2:05 PM The War And Treaty

3:20 PM Larkin Poe

4:45 PM Mt. Joy

6:35 PM The National

9:00 PM Tyler Childers Barrel Stage 12:20 PM Jake Kohn

1:30 PM The Bacon Brothers

2:40 PM Sunny Day Real Estate

4:00 PM The Beach Boys

5:35 PM The War On Drugs

7:40 PM My Morning Jacket Yonder Stage 1:25 PM As You Were

2:35 PM Madi Diaz

3:45 PM Mac Saturn

4:55 PM Dexter & The Moonrocks

6:05 PM Cory Wong

7:20 PM Dinosaur Jr.

9:00 PM Milky Chance Beyonder Stage 2:00 PM Tommy Prine

3:10 PM Motherfolk

4:20 PM Devon Gilfillian

5:30 PM Futurebirds

6:40 PM Lucius

8:05 PM X-Ambassadors