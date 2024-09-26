Get Your Spooky On While Taking A Trip To Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana, home of the Indiana Hoosiers at Indiana University, is home to some of the most interesting haunted sites in the country. Seeing as it is almost the spooky month, now is the perfect time to spend some time in this cozy but mysterious town full of myths and legends of places, streets, hidden avenues and more.

Why you should go

Bloomington has some of the most beautiful spaces in the state, and for those who are interested, some very spooky spots as well.



Portico House



Built in 1897, the Portico House was once regarded as "the most beautiful house in Bloomington." Over the years, it had multiple residents before being transformed into an Italian restaurant in the 1970s. Although none of its residents ever mentioned any eerie occurrences, restaurant employees reported hearing mysterious sounds of glass breaking and glimpsed children dressed in 1800s clothing playing on the staircase. If you don’t believe me, go see for yourself.



Stepp Cemetery

Known as one of Indiana’s most haunted cemeteries, this burial ground is over 150 years old but contains just 114 graves. Its oldest grave belongs to a war veteran who passed in 1851, though tales of paranormal activity didn’t begin until the 1950s.

The cemetery’s most famous legend is that of the Lady in Black, a grieving mother said to have lost her infant in a tragic car accident. According to the story, she used to sit on a tree stump near her child’s grave, and her spirit is believed to still linger. You may also find toys or blankets at the site of “Baby Lester,” dedicated to the memory of a lost child.



What to eat and drink

click to enlarge Friendly Beasts Cider Company Friendly Beasts Cider Company



It's pretty much a staple of any Bloomington visit to head over to Friendly Beasts for some of the best cider this side of the Mississippi. These apples are incredibly sweet and crisp, providing a multitude of flavors for new and experienced cider drinkers alike.

Oliver Winery’s Halloween Candy Pairing Tasting



Guests can enjoy the seasonal scenery on the patio while being guided through the pairings by staff. Oliver wines will be part of the experience, with seating available on the picnic grounds. The candy-paired tastings will take place on weekends from October 5 to October 20.

Where to stay

