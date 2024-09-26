  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Get Your Spooky On While Taking A Trip To Bloomington, Indiana

The natural wonder of this cozy town could take a turn based on where you go

By
Sep 26, 2024 at 11:08 am
Monroe County History Center
Monroe County History Center VisitBloomington.com
Share on Nextdoor

Bloomington, Indiana, home of the Indiana Hoosiers at Indiana University, is home to some of the most interesting haunted sites in the country. Seeing as it is almost the spooky month, now is the perfect time to spend some time in this cozy but mysterious town full of myths and legends of places, streets, hidden avenues and more.


Why you should go


Bloomington has some of the most beautiful spaces in the state, and for those who are interested, some very spooky spots as well.

Get Your Spooky On While Taking A Trip To Bloomington, Indiana
VisitBloomington.com

Portico House

Built in 1897, the Portico House was once regarded as "the most beautiful house in Bloomington." Over the years, it had multiple residents before being transformed into an Italian restaurant in the 1970s. Although none of its residents ever mentioned any eerie occurrences, restaurant employees reported hearing mysterious sounds of glass breaking and glimpsed children dressed in 1800s clothing playing on the staircase. If you don’t believe me, go see for yourself.

Get Your Spooky On While Taking A Trip To Bloomington, Indiana
VisitBloomington.com

Stepp Cemetery


Known as one of Indiana’s most haunted cemeteries, this burial ground is over 150 years old but contains just 114 graves. Its oldest grave belongs to a war veteran who passed in 1851, though tales of paranormal activity didn’t begin until the 1950s.


The cemetery’s most famous legend is that of the Lady in Black, a grieving mother said to have lost her infant in a tragic car accident. According to the story, she used to sit on a tree stump near her child’s grave, and her spirit is believed to still linger. You may also find toys or blankets at the site of “Baby Lester,” dedicated to the memory of a lost child.

What to eat and drink
click to enlarge Get Your Spooky On While Taking A Trip To Bloomington, Indiana
Friendly Beasts Cider Company
Friendly Beasts Cider Company

It’s pretty much a staple of any Bloomington visit to head over to Friendly Beasts for some of the best cider this side of the Mississippi. These apples are incredibly sweet and crisp, providing a multitude of flavors for new and experienced cider drinkers alike.
click to enlarge Get Your Spooky On While Taking A Trip To Bloomington, Indiana
Oliver Winery

Oliver Winery’s Halloween Candy Pairing Tasting

Guests can enjoy the seasonal scenery on the patio while being guided through the pairings by staff. Oliver wines will be part of the experience, with seating available on the picnic grounds. The candy-paired tastings will take place on weekends from October 5 to October 20.

Where to stay


click to enlarge Get Your Spooky On While Taking A Trip To Bloomington, Indiana
Erica Rucker
The Stranger Things Suite

We’ve told you about this weird and nostalgic spot before, but the “Stranger Things” Suite is an amazing place to chill out after going around to all the haunted spots around Bloomington. The ‘80s basement furniture is the perfect place to unwind while looking around for references to the show as you dreadfully and patiently wait for the next season.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Getaway Guide To London, Kentucky, For The Perfect Natural Adventure

By Erica Rucker

Getaway Guide To London, Kentucky, For The Perfect Natural Adventure (5)

Here’s The Full Schedule For Louder Than Life 2024

By Sydney Catinna

Fans at Louder Than Life 2023.

Here’s The Full Schedule For Bourbon & Beyond 2024

By Malia Bowman

Bourbon & Beyond kicks off September 19, 2024.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe