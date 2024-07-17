  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Get A Sneak Peek At Kentucky Black Trailblazers, A First-Of-Its-Kind Augmented Reality Experience In Louisville And Beyond

You've never experienced history like this before!

By
Jul 17, 2024 at 1:38 pm
You can learn more about Muhammad Ali in one of the Louisville AR experiences.
You can learn more about Muhammad Ali in one of the Louisville AR experiences. Jeff Julian
There's a brand new AR experience now open throughout Louisville and the surrounding counties! Kentucky Black Trailblazers is a journey through some unique and lesser-known local history, packaged in a first-of-its-kind experience.

Using cutting-edge AR technology, it tells 19 stories of strength and resilience from Kentucky's Black trailblazers, which includes Muhammad Ali, Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Oliver Lewis, Civil Rights Leader Whitney M. Young, Jr., and more.

Here are all the locations where you can find the Kentucky Black Trailblazers QR codes.
Here are all the locations where you can find the Kentucky Black Trailblazers QR codes.

A massive undertaking, this project is the work of six local tourism agencies who partnered to bring Kentucky Black Trailblazers to life. These include ShelbyKY, Louisville, Oldham County, Bardstown, Elizabethtown, and Shepherdsville-Bullitt County who together received federal ARPA grant funds distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to assist with project funding.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience, an initiative aimed at honoring and preserving the extraordinary contributions and stories of our local heroes," said ShelbyKY Tourism President & CEO Janette Marson who developed the project.

The Harlem Hellraisers AR experience.
The Harlem Hellraisers AR experience.

The experience locations include signage containing QR codes. Users will scan a QR code with their device to launch the experience. The best part? It's all totally free! There's no cost associated with participating in the Kentucky Black Trailblazers. 

For more information head to the official website.

Sydney Catinna
