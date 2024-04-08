  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Festivals
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Garden & Gun's Inaugural Distilled Fest Features 8 Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

The Bourbon Country events will take place April 23-28.

By
Apr 8, 2024 at 12:27 pm
Distilled's kick-off event will take place at the Stitzel Weller distillery in Shively.
Distilled's kick-off event will take place at the Stitzel Weller distillery in Shively. Garden & Gun
Share on Nextdoor
Kicking off April 23, Distilled will be a week of eight unique experiences that highlight Kentucky's bourbon heritage and bring together featured tales from distillers, chefs, musicians and more.

From small batch suppers and a celebration of Women in Whiskey to an “owner for a day” experience at the prestigious Keeneland Spring Race Meet, the events are tailored to their host location, creating special experiences for locals and visitors alike

Can't make the full festival? No problem. Tickets can be purchased to individual events. However, if you want the full experience, VIP tickets are also available and will grant access to the full lineup.

Garden & Gun has partnered with distilleries and tourism boards across the state to give locals the ability to experience their own backyard like never have before!

While some events are already sold out, here are the ones you can still purchase tickets to:

G&G Distilled Launch Party
Tuesday, April 23 | Stitzel Weller | $85
Cocktails, music, and bites from the local chef and mixologist behind North of Bourbon.

Rise from the Ruins
Thursday, April 25 | Castle & Key Distillery | $350
Tour Castle & Key and enjoy cocktails in the Sunken Garden before an immersive dinner in the Old Bottling Ruins.

Sanctuary Sessions
Friday, April 26 | The Last Refuge | $250
Louisville’s newest bourbon bar and music venue, The Last Refuge, to celebrate the creative spirit
of American whiskey producer Heaven’s Door Whiskey

Small Batch Suppers
Saturday, April 27 | Various | $500
Head to a private residence in Bardstown for a dinner experience that pairs a noted Kentucky chef with a select Bardstown distillery to present a unique, coursed dinner menu accompanied by bourbon cocktails and tastings. Afterparty at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

Barrel Pick Release and Distiller Discussion
Saturday, April 27 | Clayton & Crume | $195
The Master Distiller of Angel’s Envy discusses the bourbon boom and the future of the industry, along with an exclusive tasting of select spirits.

Spirit of the Arts
Sunday, April 28 | Gardencourt | $350
The Speed Art Museum, Kentucky Opera, Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, and Angel's Envy come together along with a plein air luncheon prepared by chef Edward Lee.

Tags:

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Bloomington, Indiana To Offer Star-Studded Solar Eclipse Weekend

By Caleb Stultz

Head north to experience a total eclipse as it passes through the path of totality.

Louisville Ballet Announces 2024–2025 Season

By Aria Baci

Louisville Ballet Announces 2024–2025 Season

Diversity Is A Front-Runner At Gallopalooza 2024

By Aria Baci

"Common Dignity" by Jessica Chao (sponsored by Louisville Council District 15)

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe