Garden & Gun's Inaugural Distilled Fest Features 8 Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

Kicking off April 23, Distilled will be a week of eight unique experiences that highlight Kentucky's bourbon heritage and bring together featured tales from distillers, chefs, musicians and more.
From small batch suppers and a celebration of Women in Whiskey to an “owner for a day” experience at the prestigious Keeneland Spring Race Meet, the events are tailored to their host location, creating special experiences for locals and visitors alike
Can't make the full festival? No problem. Tickets can be purchased to individual events. However, if you want the full experience, VIP tickets are also available and will grant access to the full lineup.
Garden & Gun has partnered with distilleries and tourism boards across the state to give locals the ability to experience their own backyard like never have before!
While some events are already sold out, here are the ones you can still purchase tickets to:
G&G Distilled Launch Party
Tuesday, April 23 | Stitzel Weller | $85
Cocktails, music, and bites from the local chef and mixologist behind North of Bourbon.
Rise from the Ruins
Thursday, April 25 | Castle & Key Distillery | $350
Tour Castle & Key and enjoy cocktails in the Sunken Garden before an immersive dinner in the Old Bottling Ruins.
Sanctuary Sessions
Friday, April 26 | The Last Refuge | $250
Louisville’s newest bourbon bar and music venue, The Last Refuge, to celebrate the creative spirit
of American whiskey producer Heaven’s Door Whiskey
Small Batch Suppers
Saturday, April 27 | Various | $500
Head to a private residence in Bardstown for a dinner experience that pairs a noted Kentucky chef with a select Bardstown distillery to present a unique, coursed dinner menu accompanied by bourbon cocktails and tastings. Afterparty at Bardstown Bourbon Company.
Barrel Pick Release and Distiller Discussion
Saturday, April 27 | Clayton & Crume | $195
The Master Distiller of Angel’s Envy discusses the bourbon boom and the future of the industry, along with an exclusive tasting of select spirits.
Spirit of the Arts
Sunday, April 28 | Gardencourt | $350
The Speed Art Museum, Kentucky Opera, Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, and Angel's Envy come together along with a plein air luncheon prepared by chef Edward Lee.