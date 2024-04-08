Q&A: Celtic Woman Brings 20th Anniversary Celebration To Louisville

Originally formed for a one-time event in Dublin, Ireland in 2004, the quartet of Irish women calling themselves Celtic Woman have since released 27 albums and toured the world. Over the past 20 years, Celtic Woman have been named Billboard World Album Artist of the Year six times. Their 20th anniversary tour brings them to Louisville on Thursday, April 18.

Returning to the group for this anniversary tour is soprano Mairéad Carlin. Joining her are fellow soprano Muirgen O'Mahony, fiddle and Irish harp player Tara McNeill, and the newest member of the group, Emma Warren, who has toured with Riverdance, Heartbeat of Home, and most recently, performed in a London production of "Les Miserables." We were lucky enough to ask Mairéad Carlin a few questions.

click to enlarge Celtic Woman Mairéad Carlin (left), 20 album cover (right)