Q&A: Celtic Woman Brings 20th Anniversary Celebration To Louisville

Mairéad Carlin rejoins the group and we were lucky enough to chat with her.

Apr 8, 2024 at 11:51 am
Originally formed for a one-time event in Dublin, Ireland in 2004, the quartet of Irish women calling themselves Celtic Woman have since released 27 albums and toured the world. Over the past 20 years, Celtic Woman have been named Billboard World Album Artist of the Year six times. Their 20th anniversary tour brings them to Louisville on Thursday, April 18.

Returning to the group for this anniversary tour is soprano Mairéad Carlin. Joining her are fellow soprano Muirgen O'Mahony, fiddle and Irish harp player Tara McNeill, and the newest member of the group, Emma Warren, who has toured with Riverdance, Heartbeat of Home, and most recently, performed in a London production of "Les Miserables." We were lucky enough to ask Mairéad Carlin a few questions.

LEO Weekly: If you could encapsulate the cultural heritage of Ireland into a single word, what would it be?

Mairéad Carlin: Enchanting!

Over the course of 20 years performing and touring the world as Celtic Woman, what has been the most consistent source of joy for you?

I joined the group in its 10th anniversary year,  so to be standing here with these incredible women 20 years on is a dream come true. For me, it has always been about the music. I have always adored Celtic Woman's music long before I even became a part of the group. There is a connection and spirituality in it like no other and the fact I get to stand on that stage every night is the most joyful experience I could ever ask for — not only as a professional musician but as a human.

What are your dreams for the future of Celtic Woman?

To continue the legacy that started 20 years — and hopefully we still be here in 20 more years! Thank you to all our fans for their continued support.

Louisville Palace
 625 S. 4th St.

Thursday, April 18
7:30 p.m.
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
