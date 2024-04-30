Embroidery Will Be On Display At The Grand Senior Living

The Grand Senior Living in Norton Commons will present an exhibition of embroidery by Karen Miller on May 8. Miller, who is herself an independent living resident at The Grand, has dedicated herself to her embroidery craft for 40 years. Her enthusiasm for textile arts and her decades of experience in the craft are visible in every stitch.Miller will share her love for embroidery with her favorite (and most popular) work, each accompanied by a small poster that will detail the inspiration behind the scene and the story of its creation, from pastoral landscapes to scintillating cityscapes. "We are looking forward to displaying Karen's remarkable talent and dedication to her craft," says Kelsey Hill, Executive Director at The Grand Senior Living. "Her embroidery pieces beautifully capture the essence of various places, nature, and buildings, and we are excited for the community to experience her artwork firsthand."The Grand Living Room9300 Civic WayWednesday, May 81:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.