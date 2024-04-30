  1. Arts & Culture
Embroidery Will Be On Display At The Grand Senior Living

A resident will share her craft with community members of all ages.

Apr 30, 2024 at 3:55 pm
The Grand Senior Living in Norton Commons will present an exhibition of embroidery by Karen Miller on May 8. Miller, who is herself an independent living resident at The Grand, has dedicated herself to her embroidery craft for 40 years. Her enthusiasm for textile arts and her decades of experience in the craft are visible in every stitch.

Miller will share her love for embroidery with her favorite (and most popular) work, each accompanied by a small poster that will detail the inspiration behind the scene and the story of its creation, from pastoral landscapes to scintillating cityscapes. "We are looking forward to displaying Karen's remarkable talent and dedication to her craft," says Kelsey Hill, Executive Director at The Grand Senior Living. "Her embroidery pieces beautifully capture the essence of various places, nature, and buildings, and we are excited for the community to experience her artwork firsthand."

The Grand Senior Living
The Grand Living Room
9300 Civic Way

Wednesday, May 8
1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

Free admission
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
