Comedian Ali Siddiq Has A Story To Tell At Kentucky Center In May

The best comedians are the ones that can tell you a good story — one that hits real life in a way that feels familiar and tangible, even if you’ve never lived it. It’s a formula that has made comedians like John Mulaney, (for better or worse) Dave Chappelle, and George Carlin great. It is what makes Ali Siddiq coming to Kentucky Center, an absolute must-see show.

On Friday, May 10, Siddiq is bringing his “I Got A Story To Tell” show to the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theatre (501 W. Main St.). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at kentuckyperformingarts.org. Ticket prices range from $35.10 – $146.25.

Siddiq is a stand-up comedian, sharp storyteller, and public speaker from Houston, TX. He began forming his unique style while incarcerated. In 2022, Siddiq released two hour-long specials, “The Domino Effect,” on YouTube and “Unprotected Sets,” on EPIX. In June of 2023, he released “The Domino Effect 2: Loss,” a sequel to his first special. Learn more about Siddiq by visiting his Instagram, YouTube, or website.



Check out some of Siddiq's work here:

