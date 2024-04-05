The April Superlist of Louisville Comedy

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area.(Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, April 3

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 4

7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, April 5

7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 6

7 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show

8 p.m. — Uncool Randy, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, April 7

2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show with headliner Blake Hammond, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 Brewery with Terry McNeely and Adam Gabel, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show

7 p.m. — Peppers & Punchlines, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

9:30 p.m. — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up. Free admission

Monday, April 8

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, April 9

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 11

7 p.m. — Comedy Death Match, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Jessica Michelle Singleton, Live at Monnik, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Friday, April 12

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show

7:30 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour, KFC Yum Center! Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 13

7 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — JacketOff Comedy presents: Comedy Night, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $5

9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, April 14

7 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Bert Kreischer: Tops Off The World Tour, KFC Yum Center! Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown.

Monday, April 15

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, April 16

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Tom Green, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 18

7 p.m. — Laughs at Mellwood with headliner Sean Smith, Mellwood Tavern. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Illinois comics Larry Smith and Trey Eilers, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show

7:30 p.m. — Tom Green, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, April 19

7 p.m. — Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour, The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 20

Happy Thunder Over Louisville Day!

1 p.m. — I Identify As A Witch – Live, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

4 p.m. — I Identify As A Witch – Live, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, April 21

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand-up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown.

9 p.m. — Good Stand-up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

Monday, April 22

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, April 23

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 25

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show

7:30 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, April 26

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 27

7 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Kountry Wayne: The King of Hearts Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show

9:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, April 28

7 p.m. — Ben Brainard, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown.

Monday, April 29

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, April 30

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.