The April Superlist of Louisville Comedy

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).
UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS
Wednesday, April 3
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, April 4
7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Friday, April 5
7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour, The Brown Theatre. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, April 6
7 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show
8 p.m. — Uncool Randy, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Slade Ham, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — K. Trevor Wilson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
Sunday, April 7
2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show with headliner Blake Hammond, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free
7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 Brewery with Terry McNeely and Adam Gabel, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show
7 p.m. — Peppers & Punchlines, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free
9:30 p.m. — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up. Free admission
Monday, April 8
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, April 9
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 10
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, April 11
7 p.m. — Comedy Death Match, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Jessica Michelle Singleton, Live at Monnik, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show
7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
Friday, April 12
7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show
7:30 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour, KFC Yum Center! Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, April 13
7 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
8 p.m. — JacketOff Comedy presents: Comedy Night, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $5
9:30 p.m. –- Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, April 14
7 p.m. — Desi Banks, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Bert Kreischer: Tops Off The World Tour, KFC Yum Center! Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown.
Monday, April 15
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, April 16
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Tom Green, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, April 18
7 p.m. — Laughs at Mellwood with headliner Sean Smith, Mellwood Tavern. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Illinois comics Larry Smith and Trey Eilers, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show
7:30 p.m. — Tom Green, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Friday, April 19
7 p.m. — Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour, The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, April 20
Happy Thunder Over Louisville Day!
1 p.m. — I Identify As A Witch – Live, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
4 p.m. — I Identify As A Witch – Live, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, April 21
7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Good Stand-up Comedy, Kaiju. Free
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown.
9 p.m. — Good Stand-up Comedy, Kaiju. Free
Monday, April 22
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, April 23
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 24
7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Bar. Sign ups at 9
Thursday, April 25
7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show
7:30 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Friday, April 26
7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
9:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
10:15 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Saturday, April 27
7 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
7:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
7:30 p.m. — Kountry Wayne: The King of Hearts Tour, The Louisville Palace. Tickets FREE TICKET DRAWING! Register here for the chance to win 2 free tickets to this show
9:30 p.m. –- Matt Bergman, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets
9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Kentucky Derby, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets
9:45 p.m. — JR De Guzman, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
Sunday, April 28
7 p.m. — Ben Brainard, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets
7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown.
Monday, April 29
8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission
Tuesday, April 30
7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission
8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30
10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.