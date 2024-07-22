  1. Arts & Culture
Black Future Fest Celebrates Black Art & History In West End This August

The First large-scale West End arts showcase will be held in the California neighborhood

Jul 22, 2024 at 2:19 pm
Black Future Fest will feature artists from all over Louisville to showcase their art.
Black Future Fest will feature artists from all over Louisville to showcase their art. tmariecounsulting Instagram
The first annual Black Future Fest is happening in Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the California Community Center (1600 St Catherine St.).


The event, which lasts from 1 to 6 p.m., will include Black artists celebrating Black history in the West End of Louisville.

click to enlarge The Black Future Fest is on Saturday, Aug. 3. - Courtesy of Black Future Fest
Courtesy of Black Future Fest
The Black Future Fest is on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Artists will be able to win up to $1,000 in prizes for their work. There will also be a youth art show that features younger Louisville artists ages 5-15.


Featured artists that will compete for prizes include:

  • Sheila Fox
  • Ashya Denise Watkins
  • Daphne Walker
  • Timothy Sloss
  • Ada Asenjo
  • Anton Miller
  • Bradley Gilmore
  • Kenyatta Bosman
  • Toni McCadden

According to a press release from Black Future Fest, visitors who RSVP will have the chance to see the community art show, community mural painting, music and African dance led by Harlina Trumbo, a creative director for the Lania Rocknettes dance company.


You can reserve a spot to come to the Black Future Fest here.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
