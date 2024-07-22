Black Future Fest Celebrates Black Art & History In West End This August

The first annual Black Future Fest is happening in Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the California Community Center (1600 St Catherine St.).

The event, which lasts from 1 to 6 p.m., will include Black artists celebrating Black history in the West End of Louisville.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Black Future Fest The Black Future Fest is on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Artists will be able to win up to $1,000 in prizes for their work. There will also be a youth art show that features younger Louisville artists ages 5-15.

Featured artists that will compete for prizes include:

Sheila Fox

Ashya Denise Watkins

Daphne Walker

Timothy Sloss

Ada Asenjo

Anton Miller

Bradley Gilmore

Kenyatta Bosman

Toni McCadden

According to a press release from Black Future Fest, visitors who RSVP will have the chance to see the community art show, community mural painting, music and African dance led by Harlina Trumbo, a creative director for the Lania Rocknettes dance company.