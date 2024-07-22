Black Future Fest Celebrates Black Art & History In West End This August

The first annual Black Future Fest is happening in Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the California Community Center (1600 St Catherine St.).
The event, which lasts from 1 to 6 p.m., will include Black artists celebrating Black history in the West End of Louisville.
Artists will be able to win up to $1,000 in prizes for their work. There will also be a youth art show that features younger Louisville artists ages 5-15.
Featured artists that will compete for prizes include:
- Sheila Fox
- Ashya Denise Watkins
- Daphne Walker
- Timothy Sloss
- Ada Asenjo
- Anton Miller
- Bradley Gilmore
- Kenyatta Bosman
- Toni McCadden
According to a press release from Black Future Fest, visitors who RSVP will have the chance to see the community art show, community mural painting, music and African dance led by Harlina Trumbo, a creative director for the Lania Rocknettes dance company.