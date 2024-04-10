  1. Arts & Culture
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Back, And It's Not Just For Kids

The Big Bounce America is bringing 7 massive inflatables to Clarksville this May.

Apr 10, 2024 at 3:19 pm
This year, the touring inflatable event has added three new experiences.
The Big Bounce America, a touring attraction of gigantic inflatables, is making its way back to Louisville this May.

The 2024 tour is bringing the bounce to the 502 from Friday, May 3 until Sunday, May 5th at Sportsdrome Speedway.

The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features seven massive inflatable attractions including:
  • The newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House
  • The brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast
  • The incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant
  • The customized sports arena Sport Slam
  • The unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE
Tickets are now on sale and start at $22 for toddlers up to $45 for adults.

Parents of kids under 4 must accompany their children inside a bounce unit; parents of kids over 4 do not have to do so, but anyone who wants to bounce needs a ticket. That said, “spectators” do not need to buy a ticket.

Everyone who makes use of the bounce attractions is required to wear socks.

The Big Bounce America does mention one particular rule for adult-only sessions, though: “Everyone MUST behave like an overgrown child!”

Big Bounce America Drone Edit 2022 from XL Event Lab on Vimeo.

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
