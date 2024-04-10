The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Back, And It's Not Just For Kids

The newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House



The brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast



The incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant



The customized sports arena Sport Slam



The unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE



The Big Bounce America , a touring attraction of gigantic inflatables, is making its way back to Louisville this May.



The 2024 tour is bringing the bounce to the 502 from Friday, May 3 until Sunday, May 5at Sportsdrome Speedway.The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features seven massive inflatable attractions including: Tickets are now on sale and start at $22 for toddlers up to $45 for adults.

Parents of kids under 4 must accompany their children inside a bounce unit; parents of kids over 4 do not have to do so, but anyone who wants to bounce needs a ticket. That said, “spectators” do not need to buy a ticket.

Everyone who makes use of the bounce attractions is required to wear socks.

The Big Bounce America does mention one particular rule for adult-only sessions, though: “Everyone MUST behave like an overgrown child!”

Big Bounce America Drone Edit 2022 from XL Event Lab on Vimeo.