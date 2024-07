Barret Babes, vintage clothing, plants and everything cool store, is having a Queer Tea Party in their backyard on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 2 – 7 p.m. All are welcome.



There will be free tea, board games, croquet, a clothing swap, a DJ and more. Feel free to come in tea party attire. Wanna be a little extra? Here’s your chance!

As a woman-owned and queer-owned business, Barret Babes strives to provide an inclusive and fun place for their community to hang out.