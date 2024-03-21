American Printing House Welcomes Television And Film Consultant Joe Strechay

American Printing House (APH) welcomes television and film producer Joe Strechay to Louisville on Monday, March 25. APH is the largest nonprofit organization in the world that specifically offers accessible education for people who are blind or low vision.



Born with retinitis pigmentosa — a rare eye disease that causes cells in the retina deteriorate over time, leading to vision loss — Strechay has been legally blind since he was 19 years old. He is an expert on blindness, disability inclusion, disability employment, accessibility in the entertainment industry, and television production.

In addition to his work as a producer, he also recruits actors with disabilities for productions and his credits as a script consultant. He was worked with Brit Marling on television series The OA, as well as Jason Momoa on See and Charlie Cox on Daredevil. Most recently, he worked as a consultant on the Netflix adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s novel All the Light We Cannot See.

This Dot Date, part of the Dot Experience series, will be hosted by APH Board Chair Phoebe Wood and First Lady of Louisville Rachel Greenberg. The event space is on the side of the building that is accessible from the parking lot at 2115 Frankfort Ave. It is down the street from APH and has been graciously donated by Frankfort Avenue Liquors and Wine.

A Dot Date with Joe Strechay

2115 Frankfort Ave.

Monday, March 25

Event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Remarks begin at 5:00 p.m.

RSVP to Kristi Ashby for free admission