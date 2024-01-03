What To See: A Gallery Roundup For January

Monica Stewart is showing at WheelHouse Art in January.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“H2O”

Jan. 2024-Jan. 2025

Art featuring water.

“THIS WE BELIEVE”

Jan. 2024-Jan. 2025

Art that considers the costs and consequences of allegiance.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

“FONG CHOO: AN ARTISTIC JOURNEY IN CLAY”

Through Jan. 13

Small teapots by studio potter Fong Choo.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

“CANYONS”

Through Jan. 7

Solo exhibition of new works by Kris Thompson.

“FRUIT OF THE WOMB/SKIN OF THE FRUIT”

Jan. 13-Feb. 12

Art by AnnCharlotte Tavolacci. The opening reception is Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2-4 p.m.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

“SEEDED IN A FIELD OF NOISE”

Through Jan. 6

Group show with works by Paula Peatross, Gibbs Rounsavall, Megan Bickell and Joshua Johnson.

The Common Gallery and The Portal

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“INTENTIONALLY INTIMATE: THE CHOICE TO WORK SMALL”

Through March 16

Smaller works of art by Nancy Currier, Kay Polson Grubola, Rachel Singel, Wendi Smith and Caroline Waite.

Floyd County Library Cultural Arts Center (formerly the Carnegie Center for Art & History)

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“INTO THE WEEDS”

Through Jan. 21

Solo show by Angie Reed Garner.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

“THE LOVE IN LOUISVILLE”

Through Jan. 31

Group show in partnership with Feed Louisville.

Grady Goods

620 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays 12-5 p.m.



“LONNIE & TWYLA MONEY: 50 YEARS OF KENTUCKY APPALACHIAN FOLK ART”

Through Jan. 21

Retrospective of folk art by Lonnie and Twyla Money.

“SAWYER”

Through March 3

Solo exhibition by Dan Gunn.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“A THOUSAND WORDS”

Through Feb. 3

First solo exhibition by multimedia artist Lance G. Newman II.

LVA Gallery, Louisville Visual Art

1538 Lytle St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“PERSPECTIVES 2023 BY 35 BLACK ARTISTS”

Through Jan. 27

Group exhibition organized by Sandra Charles, William M. Duffy, Ed Hamilton and Gwen Kelly.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“SHARE A LITTLE OF THINGS OF YOURSELF …”

Through Jan. 26

Streetscapes by Mark Anthony Mulligan.

Outsider Art Museum and Gallery

2510 Portland Ave.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.

“SANCTUARY”

Jan. 5-28

Paintings and drawings by Terry Spangler Dunham. The opening reception is Saturday, Jan. 6 from 3-6 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

“STORIES RETOLD”

Through Jan. 7

American art from the Princeton University Art Museum.

“CAPTURING THE WEST”

Through Spring

Exhibition of works by 19th century photographer Timothy O’Sullivan.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“TRUTH, LIES, AND FAIRY TALES”

Through Jan. 20

Group show with Matthew McDole, Colleen Merrill, Elsa Hansen Oldham and Monica Stewart.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art