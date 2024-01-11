Hans Kim is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club Jan. 11 - 13. Photo from hanskimcomedian.com.
Arts & Culture

The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Jan. 10 And Beyond

By

From our friends at Louisvillelaughs.com

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Nathan Alexander and special guest Dyke Michaels, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 11

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Jan. 13

7 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Mark and Bob Comedy Show, Evan Williams Bourbon ExperienceTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Sunday, Jan. 14

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

8 p.m. — 10th annual Kent Carney Awards, The Bard’s Town, 511 E. Burnett Ave., 40217. Tickets

 

Monday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 16

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Monica Nevi, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Jake Hovis Presents Improv Showcase, Planet of the TapesFree

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Fun and Sl*tty with Jonathan Van Ness, The Brown TheatreTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Jan. 20

2 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Write Comedy class, Planet of the Tapes, 640 Barret Ave, Louisville, 40204. Register here.

7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — What Want Da Smoke Roast Battle, WWME Hall, 5800 Fern Valley Rd. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, Jan. 21

2 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Host/Emcee Comedy class, Planet of the Tapes, 640 Barret Ave, Louisville, 40204. Register here.

7 p.m. – Louisville Laughs presents; Joke-Off! TEN20 Craft BreweryTickets

7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Hasan Minhaj — Off With His Head, The Kentucky Center, Bomhard TheaterTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Jan. 22

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 23

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Angelo Colina (En Espanol), Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 25

7 p.m. — Laughs at Mellwood with headliner Creig Ewing, Mellwood TavernTickets

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at 3rd Turn’s Next Door Cocktail Bar with headliner Joe Deuce, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Black and White! Planet of the TapesFree

 

Friday, Jan. 26

7 p. m. — The Winery Comedy Tour at Old 502 WineryTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ed Bassmaster, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Jasmine Ellis, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — the Murder Circus Comedy Show presents: Kevin White, B-Side, 1076 E. Washington St. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Ed Bassmaster, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Jan. 27

4 p.m. — Jeff Allen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Pablo Francisco, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — The Winery Comedy Tour at Old 502 WineryTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Jasmine Ellis, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Pablo Francisco, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. – The Late Show, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Jan. 28

7 p.m. — Mike Cronin, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Jan. 29

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 30

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 1

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Friday, Feb. 2

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Feb. 3

7 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:45 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, Feb. 4

2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show, Spinelli’s Baxter AveFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, KaijuShow up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Feb. 5

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 6

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 8

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Franjola, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Friday, Feb. 9

7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Kate Willett, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Feb. 10

7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Kate Willett, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, Feb. 11

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

 

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, KaijuSignups at 9:30 p.m.show at 10 p.m.

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

 