The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Jan. 10 And Beyond

From our friends at Louisvillelaughs.com

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Nathan Alexander and special guest Dyke Michaels, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 11

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 13

7 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Mark and Bob Comedy Show, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sam Morrison, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Hans Kim, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 14

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8 p.m. — 10th annual Kent Carney Awards, The Bard’s Town, 511 E. Burnett Ave., 40217. Tickets

Monday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 16

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Monica Nevi, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jake Hovis Presents Improv Showcase, Planet of the Tapes. Free

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Fun and Sl*tty with Jonathan Van Ness, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 20

2 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Write Comedy class, Planet of the Tapes, 640 Barret Ave, Louisville, 40204. Register here.

7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — What Want Da Smoke Roast Battle, WWME Hall, 5800 Fern Valley Rd. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 21

2 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: How to Host/Emcee Comedy class, Planet of the Tapes, 640 Barret Ave, Louisville, 40204. Register here.

7 p.m. – Louisville Laughs presents; Joke-Off! TEN20 Craft Brewery. Tickets

7 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Hasan Minhaj — Off With His Head, The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Jan. 22

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 23

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Angelo Colina (En Espanol), Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 25

7 p.m. — Laughs at Mellwood with headliner Creig Ewing, Mellwood Tavern. Tickets

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at 3rd Turn’s Next Door Cocktail Bar with headliner Joe Deuce, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Black and White! Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, Jan. 26

7 p. m. — The Winery Comedy Tour at Old 502 Winery. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ed Bassmaster, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jasmine Ellis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — the Murder Circus Comedy Show presents: Kevin White, B-Side, 1076 E. Washington St. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Ed Bassmaster, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 27

4 p.m. — Jeff Allen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Pablo Francisco, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — The Winery Comedy Tour at Old 502 Winery. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jasmine Ellis, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- Etta May, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Pablo Francisco, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. – The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 28

7 p.m. — Mike Cronin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Jan. 29

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 30

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 1

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, Feb. 2

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 3

7 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of the Unroastables, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Felipe Esparza: The BigFoo Tour, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 4

2 p.m. — Late Lunch Comedy Show, Spinelli’s Baxter Ave. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Feb. 5

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 6

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

10 p.m. — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 8

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Franjola, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, Feb. 9

7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kate Willett, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 10

7 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kate Willett, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –- TBA, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Orlando Leyba, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bryan Callen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 11

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand & Deliver variety open mic, Kaiju. Signups at 9:30 p.m., show at 10 p.m.

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Comedy at Cloverleaf open mic, The Cloverleaf Bar & Grill, 1423 Culberston Ave., New Albany, Ind. Signups at 7:30, show at 8.