LEO Weekly Is Hiring A Part-Time Distribution Driver

THIS IS PERFECT FOR A DOOR DASH / UBER / INSTACART DRIVER!

Email [email protected] for more information, including pay rate and full details.

!! Must be extremely reliable and have good communication !!

Newspaper carriers have a wide range of responsibilities, which can include:

Delivering newspapers to businesses in the delivery area, using personal vehicle

Must have valid driver’s license and insured, and reliable vehicle that you own/lease

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must provide proof of insurance and copy of driver’s license

Route is physical – lots of getting into car, out of car, walking, and moderate amount of lifting

Pick up papers anytime at distribution center bi-weekly on Wednesday’s after 11am

Time on route is up to you – you can pace yourself over 2 days

At end of route, send via email, report of returns and status of any street boxes in need of major repair to distribution manager

You are required to provide your own sub (and can determine what portion of your pay they receive) if you need time off for any reason

Route is run in all weather conditions (road conditions can delay your run if needed)

Job Type: Part-time, Contract – 6 Month or Yearly

Pay Method: Direct Deposit the Fri after the run (so within 2 days – possibly the following Monday if a holiday is on Fri)

LEO Weekly is bi-weekly, our next paper run is 2/14/2024. This is an every other Wednesday job with a pick up at our distribution center after 11am on Wednesdays.. We do allow for this run to be completed over 2 days. All papers must be out by EOD Thursday.