Celebrate The Legacy Of Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In Louisville

MLK Day Activities

Monday, Jan. 15

Certainly there have been many activists who’ve helped lead the fight for civil rights in this country. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s name is most often brought up in relation to the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century. It is important to honor his legacy but to remember that there were leaders who came before, fought alongside and are still working now after the murder of Dr. King.

There are many activities that use the name of Dr. King to promote events but to be fair, we only listed a few that are directly engaging with his legacy and the day of service.

Free Admission

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” Speech will play each hour throughout the day.

The Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students (MACCS) will host their annual, “Continuing the Dream, Continuing the Legacy” youth leadership panel discussion at noon.

Sign in before 10 a.m.

The UofL Engage Lead Serve Board will host the MLK Day of Service event which gives participants a chance to volunteer to serve the Louisville community and to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Participants will engage in structured service activities and participate in discussions with community leaders. Service site choices will be available at sign-up. Volunteers should be ready to work. Dress for the weather, close-toed shoes, long sleeves and don’t be afraid to get dirty.

37th Annual MLK Day celebration

10 a.m.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and the Archdiocesan Gospel Choir will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through scripture, reflective readings, and music.

Begins at 10:30 a.m. at 28th and Broadway

The motorcade winds through the west end to Chickasaw Park and ends at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for a service in honor of Dr. King. Mayor Craig Greenberg and Gov. Andy Beshear are both expected to speak at the event.

