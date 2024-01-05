5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (Jan. 19-21)

Friday, Jan. 19
1443 Shelby St.
$10 | Doors at 6 p.m, Show at 7 p.m.
It’s a freakshow, y’all. With magic, feats of strength, and a real wizard, this event promises to kick the weekend off in fine, freaky fashion.
1386 Lexington Rd.
$18 | 18+ | 8 p.m.
Celebrate the birthday of “unofficial” queen Dolly Parton with DJ. S.Y.I.M.O.N.E, performances by Karmen Kazzi and Sydni Hampton. If you dare, there is a Dolly look-alike contest. All proceeds benefit Louisville Pride Foundation.
Saturday, Jan. 20
1840 Lincoln Ave.
Family Friendly and Free | 4 p.m.
Live music by River City Polkatz, German food and, of course, select German beers.
1971 Brownsboro Rd.
Call for section pricing | 9 p.m.
The Cool Capricorns and the Aloof Aquarians will gather to officially kick off Aquarius season. There will be drinks, dancing and hookah.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Hasan Minhaj – Off With His Head
501 W. Main St.
$57.92+ | 4 p.m., again at 7 p.m.
Comedian and Peabody Award winner Hasan Minhaj brings his irreverent style of comedy and political musings to the local stage.