Louisville Anime Fans: Have You Been To This Manga Lounge?

Otaku Manga Lounge, which opened in October, is a library and lounge for fans of manga, anime, and Japanese culture in Louisville.

Part of its name “Otaku,” means “nerd” in Japanese. (In American geekdom, it’s most often used to refer to an anime fan specifically.) As the Lounge’s co-owners wrote: “Creating a space for the community to interact, gather, and meet fellow fans of the culture was the biggest inspiration for bringing Otaku Manga Lounge to life. The community is at the center of our vision.”

The business even has its own mascot, Lou-Chan, who is apparently an otaku herself; her hobbies include “gaming, drawing, reading manga and watching anime!”

To access the Otaku Manga Lounge, a guest must purchase a pass — on a weekday, it’s $8 for one hour, $15 for a half day, or $30 for a full day; on a weekend, a half-day pass is $30 and a full-day pass is $40. (There are also discounts for groups and college students.)

The pass allows guests to read manga, play games, and hang out with friends inside the lounge space. (There are also Japanese snacks and merchandise for sale, but perusing or purchasing those does not require a pass.)

Though the Otaku Manga Lounge is a manga library, books are not free to take home; guests can purchase titles of interest straight from the Lounge’s collection.

Otaku Manga Lounge is open at 2902 Bardstown Rd. Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday from 5-10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m., and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.