Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan To Headline Railbird Music Festival In 2024

Railbird Music Festival, a summer music festival in Lexington, announced its 2024 lineup today.
The festival will return to The Infield at Red Mile on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.
Presale tickets will be available this Thursday, Dec. 7, at noon. To sign up for a presale code, register with your phone number at this link.
Here’s the lineup:
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
- Noah Kahan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Counting Crows
- Wynonna Judd
- Marcus King
- Trampled by Turtles
- Flatland Cavalry
- Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band
- Kip Moore
- Sam Barber
- Josiah & The Bonnevilles
- Katie Pruitt
- Brittney Spencer
- Ryan Beatty
- Abby Hamilton
- Brother Smith
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
- Chris Stapleton
- Hozier
- Lord Huron
- Dwight Yoakam
- Elle King
- Red Clay Strays
- Johnnyswim
- Allison Russell
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Nolan Taylor
- Hailey Whitters
- Brent Cobb
- Tanner Usrey
- Kaitlin Butts
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Buffalo Wabs