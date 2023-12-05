Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan To Headline Railbird Music Festival In 2024

Hozier performs at Bourbon & Beyond at the Highland Festival Grounds on Sept. 15, 2023.

Railbird Music Festival, a summer music festival in Lexington, announced its 2024 lineup today.

The festival will return to The Infield at Red Mile on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

Presale tickets will be available this Thursday, Dec. 7, at noon. To sign up for a presale code, register with your phone number at this link.

Here’s the lineup:

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Noah Kahan

Turnpike Troubadours

Counting Crows

Wynonna Judd

Marcus King

Trampled by Turtles

Flatland Cavalry

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band

Kip Moore

Sam Barber

Josiah & The Bonnevilles

Katie Pruitt

Brittney Spencer

Ryan Beatty

Abby Hamilton

Brother Smith

SUNDAY, JUNE 2