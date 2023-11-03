Take A Road Trip To Indianapolis For Winterlights, Returning To Newfields For Its Seventh Year Of Holiday Magic

One of LEO’s favorite winter events is set to open soon. Winterlights at Newfields (4000 N. Michigan Ave., Indianapolis) will open officially on Sunday, Nov. 19, with a member preview and 50% off tickets on Saturday, Nov. 18.

This magical show has added 700 feet of new pathway called the Twinkling Trail this year, and there will be a photo booth in a giant walk-in ornament. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra also recorded a new soundtrack for the event.

General admission passes start at $24 for members and the public. Check out the pricing chart for add-ins.

Winterlights will be celebrating its seventh year of magic, music, and lights. In addition to the displays, there will be warming stations with toasty fires and areas where Girl Scouts will be selling s’mores kits. There will also be special brews, ciders, cocoa, and other holiday ‘spirits,’ along with several types of special holiday nibbles available for purchase.



It’s worth the drive, and worth making a weekend of it to discover some of the other attractions of Indy, like the Kurt Vonnegut Museum, concerts at The Murat Theatre, or, if you’re a parent, the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.