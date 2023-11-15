Poorcastle Announces 2024 Dates, Seeks Submissions From Louisville-Area Musicians

Poorcastle, a three-day music festival that bills itself as the cheaper and all-local alternative to Forecastle, will return to Breslin Park from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The festival is currently accepting submissions from musicians who live in Louisville and Southern Indiana through Dec. 31.

Potential vendors and sponsors can also apply at the respective links.

Those who are selected to participate will receive notification by March 1, 2023.

This year’s lineup included Kiana & The Sun Kings, Pleaser, White Woolly, and other local favorites.

Check out LEO’s photos from Poorcastle 2023.