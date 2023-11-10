‘Outlander’ actor Graham McTavish To Host Bottle Signings In Kentucky, One In Louisville 

Scottish actor Graham McTavish— “House of the Dragon,” “The Hobbit,” “Outlander,” and “The Witcher” — will host a bottle signing of his whiskey brand, McTavish Spirits.

For fans of the hit show “Outlander,” McTavish’s Dougal MacKenzie was an integral part of the show’s experience and getting a chance to meet McTavish would be a delight, doubly so if those “Outlander” fans are also fans of whiskey.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, McTavish will appear for a bottle signing in Versailles, Ky from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Versailles Wine and Spirits (212 Kroger Way).

The second signing of the day will be in Louisville at Middletown Wine and Spirits from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Middletown Wine and Spirits (12501 Shelbyville Rd.).



Two whiskeys will be available for sale:

The Warchief. A Special 7 Year Bottled-In-Bond

$75

“The Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897 was established to address the inconsistent quality of American whiskey in the late 1800s. To ensure authenticity and consistent standards, the United States government offered tax incentives to distilleries that met specific requirements. This designation requires spirits to pass rigorous criteria, including aging for at least four years and bottling at 100 proof (50% abv). The whiskey must be produced by one distiller at a single distillery in one season and aged in a bonded warehouse. I am proud to be one of the first Celebrity Brands to bring this authentically American Bourbon designation to the market.”

The Keeper Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey – Batch 1

$50

“Our expert distillers have carefully selected the finest grains and perfected the art of aging to bring you The Keeper Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey – Batch 1. This exceptional rye whiskey boasts a rich, spicy character that captures the essence of Kentucky’s rye tradition. It’s a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and the spirit of exploration.”



