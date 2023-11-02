Louisville Orchestra’s ‘Music Without Borders’ Concert Series To Feature Kiana & The Sun Kings

Kiana & The Sun Kings, a local seven-piece jazz/soul/R&B band, will be the special guests in the Louisville Orchestra’s upcoming Music Without Borders concert series, in which the Orchestra performs free shows at venues in three communities throughout the city.

Music Without Borders is a “celebration of the universal language of music” that aims to “transport you to realms of emotion and imagination through a diverse program,” according to a press release.

The upcoming program will feature works by Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Paul Creston, Alex Berko of the Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps, and, of course, Kiana & The Sun Kings.

The show will play at St. Michael Catholic School Gym on Thursday, Nov. 9; St. Vincent De Paul Family Success Center on Friday, November 10; and California Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 11. All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free, but RSVPs (at the respective links above) are required. Attendees at Music Without Borders shows will also receive tickets to upcoming Louisville Orchestra shows at the Kentucky Center.

Check out some of Kiana & The Sun Kings’ music below.



