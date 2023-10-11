The Winners Of The 2023 LEO Readers’ Choice Awards

It’s time again for LEO’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. We’ve tallied up the readers’ votes and let everyone in the city know who you think is the cream of the crop in each category. Occasionally, there is a tie, and in that case, we’re lucky enough to bring you two (or more!) winners. Most of the time, though, our readers have a clear idea about who they think is the best.

This year, we had some new categories, and we had a few surprising honorable mentions that we included because they deserved a little spotlight as well. The staff and writers of LEO also picked and created a few categories ourselves to share some of our takes on the best things in Louisville. We hope you enjoy this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, and we hope to see you at the Readers’ Choice Party on Saturday, Oct. 19, at PLAY Louisville. Tickets are on sale now.

Navigate the list of this year’s Readers’ Choice winners with this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!

Readers’ Choice Categories

Aesthetics

Arts & Entertainment

Community

Drinks

Food & Dining

Health & Fitness

Local Shops

Media

Nightlife

Places & Attractions

Services

Staff Picks