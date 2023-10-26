Mike Epps performs in Louisville on Friday, Oct. 27.Photo provided by Artist & Brand management
The Superlist Of Louisville Comedy (Oct. 25)

By

The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. Look for GIVEAWAY! for the opportunity to win free tickets to select shows. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7:30 p.m. — Sigma Phi Epsilon: Comedy For Care, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

7:30 p.m. — Ryan McComb, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Iced Coffee with Heavy Screams Podcast, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Marriage! Planet of the TapesFree

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

7 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9 p.m. — Laugh With LA with headliner Jesse Johnson, Priceless Occasions, 508 Winkler Ave. Tickets $25

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

10 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Draculas Planet of the TapesTickets

10 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Oct. 29

5 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

8 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9 p.m. — Mike Epps, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Monday, Oct. 30

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

8 p.m. — All Hallow’s Eve Eve Comedy Variety Show, Kaiju. Free

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 1

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Giulio Gallarotti, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

7:30 p.m. –- Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 4

7 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — An Evening With The Late John Cleese, The Louisville PalaceTickets GIVEAWAY! Register to win 2 tickets to see John Cleese (entries close on Oct. 29)

7:30 p.m. — Stand Up Comedy at Little Colonel Players, Little Colonel Playhouse, Peewee Valley. Tickets

8 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Larry Reeb, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Joey Avery, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Nov. 5

1 p.m. — Comedy Show with headliner Dan Alten, Spinelli’s Pizzeria, Baxter Ave. Free

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Riff Showcase, TEN20 Craft BreweryFree tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

8 p.m. — Tony Roberts, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, KaijuShow up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Nov. 6

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 7

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Steve Hofstetter, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Daniel Van Kirk, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — This or That? Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

7 p.m. — Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour, The Kentucky CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 11

6 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 4:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

7 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Intrusive Thots, Planet of the TapesTickets

9 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey — One Mandee Show, Loft at The Biscuit Lounge. Advance tickets only. Arrival at 7:30 for Red Carpet Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Warren, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Jay Pharoah, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — James Schrader, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Nov. 12

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7 p.m. — David Jolly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Monday, Nov. 13

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 14

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Gwenn Sunkel, Gravely Brewing CoFree tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ahren Belisle, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Bloomington Comedy Battle, Monnik Beer CoTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — KY Bill (improv), Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 18

7 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Mat Alano Martin, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Beehner, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Ian Fidance, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Ricky Velez & Sam Jay, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Nov. 19

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Danny Hucks’s 40th Birthday Comedy Show, TEN20 Craft BreweryFree tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy early show, KaijuFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

9 p.m. — Good Stand-Up Comedy early show, KaijuFree

Monday, Nov. 20

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 21

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

Wednesday, Nov. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 23

Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 24

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Nov. 25

7 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Funniest People In Louisville Talent Showcase, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, secret show in New Albany. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Matt & Ben, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:45 p.m. — Michael Blackson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Jacob Williams, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper EleamKyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.